They criticize Billie Eilish on Tik Tok and she responds from the bathroom

The fever unleashed by the Oscar Awards is not over yet and it is that in the following days new information and reactions of everything that happened in the ceremony that took place last Sunday have come out.

Some have described them as the worst in history because they were tainted by the outburst of rage that he starred in. Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Roc in the facek after making a joke about his wife,

But that was not all. As usual, criticism rained down from the red carpet as some fashion insiderstrue to their style, rated the outfits that each actor and actress wore at the gala.

And although many were singled out, it went to the Oscar winner for best original song Billie Eilish who received the harshest criticism for her outfit.

It was through Tik Tok where a user named @Koltenkephart began criticizing various movie stars. His victims included Jada Pinkett, wife of Will Smith; Kourtney Kardashian and Billie Eilish.

“I hate to do it but here is my worst Oscar dress ever. I had enough of that shit” said the tiktoker about the dress that Billie Eilish used during the award ceremony.

To the surprise of many, the singer herself responded on her own Tik Tok account with a very peculiar video. It was while she was doing the bathroom that Billie wrote: “You haven’t had enough of my shit. I’m shitting right now.”

The short video quickly began to go viral, racking up 4 million likes and a total of 21 million views. Likewise, many followers began to praise the artist for not remaining silent and for her great response. Comment as: “What confidence is breathed here” or “You clean yourself well, Elli” was little of what his followers left him in the video.

Billie Eilish was in charge of one of the best acts during the Oscar Awards ceremony when she performed ‘No Time To Die’ with her brother Finneas, a song that earned her a statuette.​

