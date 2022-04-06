These will be the new Fortnite skins based on the protagonists of Assassin’s Creed

DThe new and important signings will land very shortly in Fortnite. After signing a new collaboration agreement with Ubisoft, Epic Games will launch two skins starring two characters from Assassin’s Creed.

The first of them is Ezio Auditorethe illustrious main character of Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, as well as the animated film ‘Assassin’s Creed: Embers’. The second is the still very recent protagonist of Assassin’s Creed: Valhallathe latest AC universe experience developed by Ubisoft.

Its launch, by the way, will take place next April 8. And how could it be otherwise, each one will land in the battle royale with their own set of cosmetic accessories and gestures. Without a doubt, they are a very interesting addition, although it is not the first time that Epic Games surprises us with signings of such characteristics.

Ezio Auditore and Eivor, from Assassin’s Creed, arrive at Fortnite

As the company has revealed, Ezio’s costume will be available on April 8 starting at 02:00 CEST. The costume will include Ezio’s Hidden Leaf pickaxe, this being one of his most iconic weapons. “Equip this pickaxe using the Assassin’s Strike outfit’s built-in emote,” they say on the web.

Eivor, daughter of Varin, will be released in Fortnite on the same day and at the same time. Being through the female version of the almighty Viking. The set will include the Shield of Eivor backpack accessorized with the Raven clan symbol. Also include the Raven Clan Hand Axes pickaxe. That’s right, including the alternate style Axes of Evior. To finish off, the Wolfsbane’s Drakkar hang glider and the Viking Warcry emote will also be cast.