These are the most important characters that came out fleetingly – FayerWayer

Since 1989, The Simpsons has become one of the most successful series in television history. with characters that, today, are an obligatory reference of Pop Culture.

But not only for its classics Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie or Bart. Or by other regulars, such as director Skinner, Nelson, Flanders or Milhouse, to name a few.

In this publication we will refer to the wonders of a single chapter (or a few more).

Many of these characters remained in the hearts of The Simpsons fans, even if they only appeared in one episode.

With information from WikiSimpson, let’s remember some of them.

Leon Kompowsky – Chapter: Stark Raving Dad

Leon Kompowsky in The Simpsons

Mental patient who believes he is Michael Jackson (credited as Johnny Jay Smith), his voice was done by the legendary American artist. However, the interpretation of the song for Lisa was performed by Kipp Lennon due to contractual issues. He later appeared in a cameo in the episode Mr. Lisa’s Opus, singing a song to Lisa for her 14th birthday, alluding to the original.

Hank Scorpio – Chapter: You Only Move Twice

hank scorpio

An evil genius with a kind face, owner of the Globex Corporation. He tries to kill Mr. Bont (parody of James Bond), who runs away, but is later caught by Homer. According to Wiki SimpsonScorpio is a parody of British billionaire Richard Branson. Later he will have a cameo in Take My Life, Please.

Kari Bobbins (Shary Bobbins) – Chapter: Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiala(Annoyed Grunt)cious

Kari Bobbins

A parody of Mary Poppins, Kari was the magical nanny of the Simpson family in this episode of the eighth season. She is one of the characters who also dies in the series: it does when it is pulled into a jet plane. He then appeared in one of the opening sequences of the episode Pranks and Greens.

Mr. Bergstrom – Chapter: Lisa’s Substitute

Mr Bergstrom

A Texan teacher who came to the school to replace Professor Hoover, who influences Lisa by his polite way of being. Although it would appear in two more chapters (in a photograph of Smart and Smarter and The Kid is All Right), it was more in cameo mode that as one of the protagonists.

Ricky Mandino (Lyle Lanley) – Episode: Marge vs the Monorail

Ricky Mandino

The Simpsons’ most beloved con artist, he is the man who has the idea to build the Springfield monorail. After a near tragedy occurred during the inauguration of the transportation system, Mandino arrives in North Haverbrook, where he had built another faulty monorail in the past. There the population would let him know his fury. He also appeared in the flashback episode All Singing, All Dancing.

Jessica Alegría (Jessica Lovejoy) – Chapter: Barts’s Girlfriend

Jessica Joy

Reverend Joy’s daughter, her English voice is performed by Meryl Streep. He takes advantage of Bart to carry out many mischiefs (crimes, if we go further), until it is discovered. She would have other short appearances in I, D’oh-bot, Marge Gamer and Moe Letter Blues.

Eliot Pez (Rex Banner) – Episode: Homer vs. The Eighteenth Amendment

Elliot Fish

He parodies Eliot Ness, the famous agent of The Untouchables: that’s why he wears a suit from the 1920s. His archenemy is Homer, who is titled the Beer Baron. This US Treasury official replaces the inefficient Chief Gorgory (Clancy Wiggum) in the chapter. He also appears in The Simpsons: The Movie.

Frank Grimes – Episode: Homer’s Enemy

Frank Grimes

A true professional in contrast to Homer’s sense of idiocy, Grimes is incensed when the Simpsons’ boss is recognized and promoted. He attempted to ridicule Homer during a power plant model contest. but ended up electrocuted when he scoffed. He left behind a son, Frank Grimes Jr., who wanted revenge on Homer. He had mentions and flashbacks in other episodes, such as Natural Born Kissers, The Great Louse Detective, Alone Again, Natura-Diddily, and Behind the Laughter.