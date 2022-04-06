These are all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will also receive MIUI 13.5 – Xiaomi News
Although the MIUI 13 rollout is still in full swing, Xiaomi already works on MIUI 13.5. Likewise, we anticipated it a few days ago, also revealing what would be the main novelties of this new update.
Create a WiFi access point by sharing Internet access from an Ethernet cable, a new design for open windows in floating mode or a new interface for the Camera application are some of the news of MIUI 13.5 that we will see only on some devices.
And it is that, the XIAOMIUI team has published a first list with all those devices that will receive MIUI 13.5as well as all those who unfortunately would be left without this update, which will later lead to MIUI 14.
All Xiaomi devices that will receive MIUI 13.5
If we take into account this first list, which for now is only indicative and not official, all these Xiaomi mobile devices will receive MIUI 13.5:
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD
- Xiaomi Civic
- Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Xiaomi mi 10 ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
In addition, the following models belonging to the brand redmi They would also receive MIUI 13.5 throughout this year:
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 11 4G
- Redmi Note 11T
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi K50
- Redmi K50 Pro
- Redmi K50 Gaming
- Redmi K40S
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro+
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi K30 4G
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- redmi 10
- Redmi 10A
- Redmi 10C
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
In addition, LITTLE BIT It is not far behind and would also update these models to MIUI 13.5:
- POCO M4 Pro 4G
- POCO X4 Pro 4G
- LITTLE M4
- POCO X4 Pro 5G
- POCO M4 Pro 5G
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 GT
- LITTLE F3
- LITTLE F3 GT
In summary, a fairly extensive list, but which still leaves behind terminals that are still very present in the community, such as Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 9T or even the whole Redmi Note 8 Series.