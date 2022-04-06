These are all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will also receive MIUI 13.5 – Xiaomi News

Although the MIUI 13 rollout is still in full swing, Xiaomi already works on MIUI 13.5. Likewise, we anticipated it a few days ago, also revealing what would be the main novelties of this new update.

Create a WiFi access point by sharing Internet access from an Ethernet cable, a new design for open windows in floating mode or a new interface for the Camera application are some of the news of MIUI 13.5 that we will see only on some devices.

And it is that, the XIAOMIUI team has published a first list with all those devices that will receive MIUI 13.5as well as all those who unfortunately would be left without this update, which will later lead to MIUI 14.

All Xiaomi devices that will receive MIUI 13.5

If we take into account this first list, which for now is only indicative and not official, all these Xiaomi mobile devices will receive MIUI 13.5:

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi Civic

Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi mi 10 ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

In addition, the following models belonging to the brand redmi They would also receive MIUI 13.5 throughout this year:

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

redmi 10

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10C

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

In addition, LITTLE BIT It is not far behind and would also update these models to MIUI 13.5:

POCO M4 Pro 4G

POCO X4 Pro 4G

LITTLE M4

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 GT

LITTLE F3

LITTLE F3 GT

In summary, a fairly extensive list, but which still leaves behind terminals that are still very present in the community, such as Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 9T or even the whole Redmi Note 8 Series.