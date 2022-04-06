There will be a Sherlock Cinematic Universe with Robert Downey Jr. back

Robert Downey Jr. did not have it easy when he left his huge role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man, the one that launched him to stardom once again and that earned him hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. After some failed projects after the MCU, the 57-year-old actor is ready to be the star of a new franchise again and it seems that Sherlock Holmes is the great chosen one. According to a new exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, Downy he will be involved in a couple of series that are set in his Sherlock’s universe.

Do not miss: Joe Russo Says Marvel Studios Doesn’t Actually Plan His Movies

Several years before, when he had already exploited his fame as the Marvel superhero, Robert was the star of Sherlock Holmes – 70% and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows – 59%, a couple of tapes that established him as the new face of the character created by Arthur Conan Doyle and that earned Silver Pictures and Warner Bros. millions in 2009 and 2011, respectively. Downy he is ready for his next big project and perhaps he has the intention of rescuing the other character who brought him fame and fortune in more or less recent years.

According to the report, a Sherlock Holmes universe is already in development for the HBO Max platform with two series. Robert Downey Jr. He has been appointed as an executive producer in both, however, there is no certainty as to whether he will return as Holmes. The report doesn’t mention details about the plots of the projects or if at any point we’ll see Sherlock making an appearance.

We invite you to read: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 already broke a world record

When Marvel Studios released Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% 13 years ago, they were not completely clear about the path that history would follow; but the tape was a complete success and the executives of the company continued with the ambitious plans. Robert became the main face of a multi-million dollar saga and built a solid fan base around the world. Attractive, charismatic and with a large bank account, the actor became a mass idol, someone who had left behind the shadow of addictions and scandals.

Robert Downey Jr. left the MCU in 2019 with the end of Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The film showed us the death of Tony Stark after sacrificing himself using the Infinity Stones; The fans suffered with this creative decision, but the actor already had the intention of leaving the character forever. More than a decade had passed and he was in need of a new air, and although his next film, Dolittle- 28%, it didn’t turn out the way you wanted, you still have a lot of plans on the way. Will he be the star of a new franchise and position himself as everyone’s idol once again? With new Sherlock Holmes projects on the way, anything could happen.

This pair of series that will mark the beginning of a new universe reaffirms the brutal streaming competition that has been unleashed relatively recently. Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+, HBO Max and many more are doing their best to grab the attention of consumers by producing endless series and movies that have the potential to become successful franchises. . The Warner Bros. platform wants to do the best with Sherlock Holmes and what better support than that of robert downey, a star who comes from teaming up with The Walt Disney Company and producing many millions. At the moment no release date has been commented for the two announced series.

You may also be interested in: Morbius Director Says Miles Morales Will Join The MCU Soon