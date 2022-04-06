The young man who earns $300 million a month for designing clothes on Roblox

The video game industry is a stage for many ideas of entrepreneurship and creativity, and since the customization options and microtransactions arrived, many people found a place to earn money, as is the case of Samuel Jordan who sells clothes on Roblox and earns about 90 thousand dollars a month, that is, just over 300 million Colombian pesos.

A story of creativity and knowing how to understand the functioning of the market, in a video game that is focused on a more childish audience, but that has endless creation options.

Posting this late, but I passed 20,000,000 sales for my #RobloxUGC accessories! It’s hard for me to conceptualize how many of you wear my items.🥳 I’m so grateful to be able to continue to create new content on the #Roblox platform and to be able to push #digitalfashion forward! pic.twitter.com/RMXADp0UFA — Samuel Jordan (@YouFoundSam_RBX) November 11, 2021

Design Roblox clothes to be a millionaire

Before learning about Jordan’s story, we’ll quickly explain what Roblox is (if you don’t already know it). This is a free game for mobile devices in which players can create mini-games or challenges to enjoy with other users, additionally gamers can customize their characters with clothes and different designs. Its community is mainly minors and at the same time it is one of the games that generates the most money in the world.

With this clear picture now if we go to Builder_Boy, as Samuel Jordan is known in the game and where he designs and sells clothes for other players. The 21-year-old has created different items such as hats, headbands, jackets, shirts and a long list.

In total he has sold 23 million items, with a pair of diamond earrings being the best seller with 2 million units, Each pair has a cost of 75 Robux (the currency of the game) that is equivalent to 0.94 dollars, so in 2021 alone he earned 900 thousand dollars and in 2020 a total of 600 thousand dollars.

All this work began as a hobby, since after being a Roblox player his friends asked him to design clothes and over time he began to like that part of the game, participating in training by the game to improve content design.

“Back then there was no money to be made. They were just kids having fun doing things they wanted to play. There were no tutorials back then. So, through trial and error, I learned how to use their construction system to make maps and levels and characters.Jordan told Business Insider.

After his great work within the game, Builder_Boy has been contacted by designer Stella McCartney to launch a clothing line within Roblox and also Forever 21 has had him as a fashion consultant for the metaverse.

Additionally, for the creators of Roblox the design of clothing items has generated 25% of their income and the annual growth has been 50%, which shows that more and more players are willing to spend their money on virtual clothing for their character in the video game.

