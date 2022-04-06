The worst Arnold Schwarzenegger movie of all time

One of the debates of the 1980s, which spilled over into the early 1990s, revolved around who was the real action star of the day. There were icons like Bruce Willisthanks to Hard to Kill, Jackie Chan or Tom Cruise. But if it was about absolute referents, the main figures were Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Rambo and Rockyon the one hand, terminatorfor the other.

Each of the two icons of action cinema was in charge of making endless films and this meant that, of course, not all of them were great works of art. Both in regards to continuing the sagas that consecrated them, and in terms of starring in new stories, on more than one occasion they had to be the main face of some indefensible snafu for even the most faithful of fans.

In the case of schwarzenegger frightening productions can be named as Hercules in New York, conan the destroyer, and many others. But if there is one that should stand out above the rest, that is batman and robin. Yes, it may be that the production you headed George Clooney is better than several of those that had the Austrian actor as the protagonist, but this does not overshadow the fact that, even with one of the highest-grossing characters in history as the dark knighthave had such a failure.

On batman and robindirected by Joel SchumacherSchwarzenegger he put himself in the shoes of the villain, the famous Mr Freeze. United to poison ivy, he set himself the goal of freezing the city. As it was revealed, the actor came to collect 25 million dollars, since the idea of ​​​​the studio at that time was that the name of the villain was of greater weight than that of his protagonist (George Clooney received only one million dollars). If you want to see this highly criticized film again, you can do so thanks to hbo maxsince it is inside your catalog.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s decision to become an actor

As all fans of arnold schwarzenegger, the actor initially rose to fame thanks to the huge number of bodybuilding contests he won. However, there came a time when all this was not enough. In an interview with Johnny Carson that he gave in April 1984, the artist recognized that it was boredom that pushed him to seek new goals: “There was nothing else to aspire to” he pointed after mentioning all that he had won. There he told that “I was looking for new challenges” when he got a call from Lucille Ballwho told him it was “very funny” and offered him his first role.