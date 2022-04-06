The voice of Latin America: Mercedes Sosa stars in the new episode of Bios

The April 15 arrives exclusively at Star + a new episode of Bios. Lives that marked yoursdedicated to the legend of Argentine folklore Mercedes Sosa. The delivery is part of the new season of the documentary series of the National Geographic Original Productions label, which reconstructs the history of the most outstanding personalities of Latin American popular culture and reveals anecdotes and unknown details of their artistic and personal life.

In this episode, Argentine singer and composer Abel Pintos is a chronicler and witness to the legacy of Mercedes Sosa, the woman who revolutionized Argentine folklore. Through interviews with friends, close family members and musical collaborators, Abel guides the audience through an emotional tour of the life, work and legacy of his musical godmother, while working together with other colleagues in a tribute to “the Black”, with the theme “Reason for living”.

Throughout this episode, Abel explores the different moments in Mercedes’ life to discover the milestones that transformed her into a music icon. To get to know her more familiar side, she meets Araceli and Agustín Matus, Mercedes’ grandchildren, with whom she talks about her childhood, her musical origins, her love story with Óscar Matus and the intense relationship with her only son, Fabián. She also meets the Argentine singer-songwriter Víctor Heredia, whom she Mercedes promoted as a musician by interpreting and making his songs known, to talk about Mercedes’ militancy, her censorship during the Argentine dictatorship and her exile in Europe.

To understand the approach of “la Negra” to rock after her return to the country, Abel meets with Argentine musicians David Lebón, Fito Páez, Charly García and Pedro Aznar, who witnessed Mercedes’ conviction about the union that Latin American musicians should build. She also meets with Charo Bogarín, singer of the Argentine musical duo Tonolec, to reflect on Mercedes’ vision of the role of women and of the popular singer, with Argentine singer Soledad Pastorutti, who experienced first-hand Mercedes’ generosity along with with other new musicians from various musical genres, and with Argentine singers Liliana Herrero, Teresa Parodi and Julia Zenko, who met Mercedes both above and below the stage.

The two hour episode proposes a revealing journey towards the intimacy and rediscovery of “la Negra”, through the testimonies of those who knew and accompanied her both in his moments of greatest recognition, as well as in the darkest and most painful, to make tangible his worldview, his musical legacy and his thoughts on politics, love, music and life.

The new installment of Bios. Lives that marked yoursjoins an extensive list of acclaimed episodes available on Star+, such as those that explore the careers of prominent Argentine artists Andrés Calamaro, Gustavo Cerati, Luis Alberto Spinetta and Charly García, the Mexican artist Alex Lora, the Mexican band Café Tacvba and the Colombian band Aterciopelados.

In addition to the long-awaited episode dedicated to Mercedes Sosa, episodes dedicated to Brazilian gangs will soon arrive on Star+ Titãs and Os Paralamas do Sucesso, former Mexican soccer player and coach Hugo Sánchez and Colombian actress Sofía Vergara.