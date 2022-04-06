The unusual place in the house where Kate Winslet keeps her Oscar award

The recent success of the thriller miniseries Mare of Easttown put back on the media agenda Kate Winsletprestigious actress who rose to fame thanks to the ’90s classic titanica. One of the lesser-known curiosities of the actress is the unusual place where she keeps the Oscar that, after five nominations, she won in 2009 thanks to her role in the film the reader: Bathroom.

What is the unusual place? He has it there so that anyone who visits his home can recreate the experience of picking up an Oscar and giving his acceptance speech in front of the mirror. Winslet, who we remember already revealed that she kept her award in the bathroom a few years ago, is one more of the club of Oscar-winning actresses who keep their statuette in the bathroom. A curious lodge that has members as select as Jodie Foster, Emma Thompson or Susan Sarandon.

In her case, the actress assures in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she has placed it in the bathroom so that her friends and guests can feel free and recreate, in the privacy that the toilet provides, the sensation that one feels when picking up a Oscar. “I decided to put it there so that everyone could take it and say in front of the mirror: ‘I want to thank my brother and my father’. And I can also find out when someone has done it because it takes them a little longer to get out of the bathroom after the toilet flushes. They come back blushing, it’s crazy, “she confessed in an interview.

Furthermore, the protagonist of titanica and TheHoliday, among other, admitted that when she won her Oscar, she had been practicing her acceptance speech since she was an 8-year-old girlrehearsing in the bathroom with a container of shampoo.

Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet refused to have her belly erased in a sex scene and her poster wrinkles removed

Mare of Easttown, the police drama starring Kate Winslet on HBO, which has also been applauded for the truth that emanates from her character. And it is that the inspector Sheehan is a real woman, whose natural appearance the actress herself defended tooth and nail, to the point of prohibiting any digital retouching of her body in a sex scene.

In an interview for the New York Times, The actress revealed how the director of the HBO miniseries, Craig Zobel, assured her that he planned to digitally remove “a piece of bulging belly” of the interpreter in a sex scene in which she appeared half-naked with Guy Pearce. However, she was adamantly opposed. “Don’t even think about it!” he exclaimed., recalling that he also asked, on two occasions, to remove any Photoshop retouching from the fiction’s promotional posters. “They would tell me, ‘Kate, seriously, you can’t,’ and I would tell them that I know how many lines I have next to my eyes and politely ask them to give them back,” she detailed.