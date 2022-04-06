The unpleasant ‘joke’ about Alec Baldwin that they did not let do at the Oscars

Lto gala of oscars 2022 go down in history as the slap of Will Smith to Chris Rock to tells of the joke – not very funny in any way, to be honest – about Will’s wife, Jada Plinkett. However, at the gala he had projected another “embarrassing” moment that in the end could not be seen.

The same was about the unfortunate incident that a few months ago starred the actor Alec Baldwinwho during the filming of the movie ‘Rust’ shot and killed the director of photography, Alana hutchins, in an incident whose responsibility is still being investigated. Amy the comedian Schumerwho together with Regina Hall was actually presenting the gala -Chris Rock was just a invited– has revealed that he planned to make a joke about it.

Amy Schumer sarcastically about Alec Baldwin and Will Smith

The ‘joke’ -presumed, because his funnyin all senses, it was not too much either – it was a play on words with the ‘case Baldwin‘ and the movie ‘don’t look up‘: Don’t look up is the name of a movie? Rather don’t look down dog of Alec Baldwin’s gun.” But it wasn’t accepted by the win organization, so I went on to another about Leonardo’s hobby. DiCaprio to relate to women much younger than him: “Leonardo DiCaprio goes to great lengths to combat climate change and leave a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends“.

So Schumer philosophized: he wasn’t allowed to joke about the Baldwin case “but you can come and slap someone”. And perhaps that comment is more ‘funny’ than all the ‘jokes’, let’s call them that, previous.