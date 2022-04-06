The strange request that Netflix made to Adam Sandler for his new movie

The actor Adam Sandler revealed in an interview that from Netflix they made him a strange request for his new movie. According to the actor, the company asked him to change the plot and location of his next sports comedy from China to Spain.

The curious request is due to the fact that the streaming service is not available in the Asian country, for which Netflix he wants the comedy ‘Hustle’ to take place in Spain, where he does have a great presence.

In the movie in question, Sandler will play a basketball agent trying to resurrect his career by signing an extraordinary foreign player to play in the NBA. the character of Sandler will eventually recruit a player from Spain played by Memphis Grizzlies player Juancho Hernangómez.

Adam Sandler has already made several collaborations with Netflix.

“Originally it was written so that the character would find a player in China and Netflix is not in China. So they told me: Could you do it if we find someone in Latin America or Europe? So the next thing I knew, she was in Mallorca,” he said. Sandler about the behind the scenes of the strange order of Netflix.

Although Netflix has achieved huge success in other parts of Asia, like in Japan for example, the streaming service is not yet available in China, the second largest economy in the world after the United States. The streaming platform is also not available in Crimea, North Korea and Syria.

Adam Sandler will make his seventh collaboration with Netflix.

Last year, the CEO of NetflixReed Hastings told CNBC that the company was not focused on entering the Chinese market. “We were rejected by the Chinese government several years ago. And we haven’t been wasting time there in the last two years. There are a lot of opportunities for us in Asia, the rest of Asia. India, in particular, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and then throughout Europe and Latin America,” Hastings explained.

‘Hustle’ will be the seventh collaboration of Sandler with Netflix after the production contract with the platform that he signed in 2014. Last year they announced the extension of their association to produce four additional films.