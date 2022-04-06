The strange request that Netflix made to Adam Sandler for his new movie

The actor Adam Sandler revealed in an interview that from Netflix they made him a strange request for his new movie. According to the actor, the company asked him to change the plot and location of his next sports comedy from China to Spain.

The curious request is due to the fact that the streaming service is not available in the Asian country, for which Netflix he wants the comedy ‘Hustle’ to take place in Spain, where he does have a great presence.

