The Sixth Sense Kid’s Tribute to Bruce Willis

A few days ago, the world of entertainment was revolutionized with sad news: due to a neurological pathology known as aphasia, the movie star Bruce Willis withdraws from acting.

Friends, colleagues and followers regretted the news and expressed it with messages of support for the actor through social networks. But one of the ones that most moved the public was the message published by Haley Joel Osmentthe boy who shared the cast of “Sixth Sense” with Willis, and today is 33 years old.

In his words, haley-joel paid tribute to the co-star of one of the most successful and well-remembered films in the history of Hollywood and the personal history of Bruce Williswhich earned him a nomination for Oscar as best film.

The actor of the series The Kominsky Method wrote: “It has been difficult to find the right words for someone I have always admired, first on the big screen and then, by a stroke of luck, in person. He is a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century,” he said.

“I am so grateful for what I was able to witness firsthand and the tremendous amount of work he created for us to enjoy for years to come. I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they go forward with courage and good humor that have always defined them,” he concluded.

The unforgettable duo of the film that grossed more than 670 million dollars, plays a psychologist and his little patient, who confesses to his therapist that he sees dead people, although they don’t know they are dead.

The film dates from 1999 and has become an icon in the history of American cinema. It has received numerous awards and nominations, with Academy Award nomination categories ranging from those honoring the film itself (Best Picture), to its writing, editing, and directing (Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay), to his performance of the cast (Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress). Especially lauded was the supporting role of actor Haley Joel Osment, whose nominations include an Academy Award, 26? a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award,27? and a Golden Globe.

After his performance in this masterpiece, Haley Joel Osment appeared in leading roles in such Hollywood productions as AI Artificial Intelligence, from steven spielbergand Pay It Forward, by Mimi Leder.