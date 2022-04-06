‘The silence of the lambs’, ‘Psycho’ and 8 other movies that completely changed an actor | Entertainment Cinema and Series

‘The silence of the inocents’

It turns out that in her preparation for her role as Clarice Strarling, the Oscar winner received official firearms training, attended classes for new police officers, and also immersed herself in FBI activities.

This caused Foster to practically shoot the tape as if she were a real police officer, which also changed the perception of crime and the lives of real serial killers after reading their stories.

‘Who cheated on roger rabbit?’

The 1988 film starred actor Bob Hoskins, who was a comedic icon in the ’70s and ’80s. His role as Eddie Valiant was more intense than it sounds.

In the plot, it is shown that his character has an interaction with different cartoons, but at the time of recording he was actually alone, so to make it realistic, Hoskins prepared himself to see the non-existent characters in his mind and thus achieve a good result. .

Although his performance was praised, everything changed for him shortly after because he began to hallucinate with these cartoons, for which he had to take a year off from the cameras.

Many actors want to understand their characters very well before interpreting them and that is what Sandra Bullock did back in 1995 when she starred in ‘The Net’ or ‘La Red’, where she plays the role of a computer programmer who by chance stumbles upon a government conspiracy.

To enter the cyber world, Sandra learned several things from a professional hacker and confessed that this is one of the reasons why she is away from social networks.

“We met real hackers and I remember people saying, ‘Does that exist? Do you think we could order a pizza from your computer?’ And I said, ‘Yes'”, was what he declared to the SiriusXM program on March 23.

In 2005 George Clooney acted in ‘Syriana’, a film that gave him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The filming was going on as normal, but an accident made Clooney change and think about ending his own life.

The actor broke his back and spent a period of recovery on complete rest. With a latent fear of not seeing him walk, the 60-year-old Hollywood star confessed what went through his mind to Rolling Stone magazine.

“I was lying in a hospital bed with an IV in my arm, unable to move, with these headaches where it feels like you’re having a stroke, and for a short period of three weeks, I started to think : ‘Maybe I have to do something drastic about it’… but I never thought it would get there”

Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film that handles a plot of suspense and terror left its protagonist Janet Leigh with psychological consequences.

In an interview for The New York Times in 1995, she confessed that this production marked her for life. After filming the famous scene where she is killed while taking a bath, she began to feel scared whenever she entered the shower.

“I make sure the doors and windows in the house are closed, and I leave the bathroom door open and the shower curtain open. I’m always looking out the door, watching, no matter where the shower head is.”

If we talk about death scares, Michael J. Fox got one of the biggest on the set of ‘Back to the Future III’ and like the other celebrities on the list, somehow the experience changed his life.

It turns out that when they were shooting a scene where his character Marty McFly is sentenced to hang, director Robert Zemeckis had the idea of ​​removing the wooden box where the actor was standing, to make it more realistic.

Fox was actually hanged for a few moments and in his autobiography he revealed how he felt about it.

“I dangled unconsciously at the end of the rope for several seconds, even though Bob Zemeckis was a fan of mine, he realized I wasn’t that good of an actor.”

Natalie Portman rose to fame thanks to ‘The Perfect Assassin’ in 1994 and while her career took off, she also began to experience intense harassment from her fans in her teens.

During a march against violence against women in ‘United States’, the protagonist of ‘The Black Swan’ shared a strong speech recounting a traumatic experience.

“I excitedly opened my first fan letter to read a rape fantasy a man had written to me. I quickly understood, even as a 13-year-old, that if I expressed myself sexually, I would feel insecure and that men would feel entitled to argue.” and objectify my body to my great discomfort.”

Tippi Hedren jumped from television to cinema thanks to the fact that she was discovered by Alfred Hitchcock and what seemed like a dream come true would later become her worst nightmare.

The actress was commissioned to star in the film ‘The Birds’ in 1963 and, although she acknowledged in one of her autobiographies that the director helped her improve her acting with valuable advice, she also crossed the professional line by constantly harassing her and submitting her to record based on deception.

She narrated that Hitchcock gave her instructions that they would use mechanical birds for some scenes, but this turned out to be a lie and, without warning, she had real birds around her, for which she was never the same person again.

“Hitchcock always found a way to express his obsession with me, as if I owed him some kind of reciprocity. He suddenly grabbed me and put his hands on me. It was sexual, perverted and horrible.”

The story of Dracula has been portrayed in the cinema for many years and one of the most famous films of this character was the one starring Bela Lugosi.

Unlike the other celebrities, ‘Dracula’ changed the actor in a different way, because his incomparable representation was the same one that condemned him.

After its premiere in 1931, Lugosi lived pigeonholed with this character and was only hired for horror films that made him an icon; however, following the decline of the genre after the 1950s, the actor was unable to perform in other films.

Shelley Duvall was the wife of Jack Torrance in ‘The Shining’. Even though its main actor Jack Nicholson has spoken over the years of the challenges he had with his character, the worst part was taken by the actress, since the director Stanley Kubrick tormented her in various ways, which resulted in suffering physically and psychologically.

“Jack Nicholson’s character had to be crazy and angry all the time. And my character had to cry 12 hours a day, all day, the last nine months straight, five or six days a week. I was there a year and a month, and there must be something to the Primal Scream therapy because after the day was over and I cried for my 12 hours, I went home very happy. It had a very calming effect. During the day I had been absolutely miserable. After all that job, hardly anyone talked about my performance in it, even to mention it. The reviews were all about Kubrick, as if I weren’t there,” he shared in an interview with film critic Roger Ebert.