The second episode of ‘Moon Knight’ finally gives us some answers

If in the chapter “The Goldfish Problem” of moon knight (2022) plunged Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant into a nightmarish madness to conclude by introducing us to his atypical superhero at the end, in “Lost My Temper” (1×02) They don’t waste a second and pick up the plot from where the previous one left off, but with one of those leaps of consciousness that give so much narrative play.

However, Jeremy Slater, the creator of this sixth series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continues making us feel insecure about the truth of what we are seeing, and we still cannot allow ourselves the absolute certainty that everything is not only found in the dissociated head of the protagonist. A situation that brings to mind other stories from the cinema.

As we said in recap of the first chapter, we think of Russell Crowe’s great John Nash for An amazing mindor Frederick Strother’s LJ Washington, that curious character who said he was mentally divergent in Twelve Monkeys (1995) and that, with his experience, he proposed an explanation for what Bruce Willis’s James Cole was experiencing. Or the Steven Grant of moon knight.

‘Moon Knight’: between terror and science fiction concepts

Marvel Studios | Disney+

persist the audiovisual composition of bad dreams in horror moviesthis time directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, two interesting directors to whom we owe the films Resolution (2012), Spring (2014), Infinity (2017), Synchronic: The Limits of Time (2019) and Something in the Dirt (2022), plus episodes for The Twilight Zone (2019-2020) and file 81 (2022).

In this second of moon knight we get certain answers about what happens, at least, in the bogeyman of the protagonist embodied with absolute precision by Oscar Isaac. Provided in the libretto by Michael Kastelein, who has written three chapters of Truth Be Told (since 2019) and one of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), the one titled “The Star-Spangled Man” (1×02).

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker