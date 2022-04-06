The PS5-exclusive Unreal Engine 5 experience is now available on PC and for free, to push our systems to the limit

Although Unreal Engine 5 It is now available for use by all developer studios that have signed collaboration agreements with Epic Games, The Matrix Awakens was the first experience interactive under the graphics engine that we were able to test. However, this experience to promote the latest Keanu Reeves film was only available exclusively on PS5 consolesuntil now.

Although this exclusivity did not have much explanation, beyond the closeness between Sony and Epic Games When it came to promoting or publishing games on PC and consoles, it was definitely a shame that we couldn’t push our systems to the limit with this huge city. Now this experience under the name of The City Sampleis available for free download on PC.

But,It does not matter which PS5 version? The truth is that no. This free download has been promoted by Epic Games to encourage minor developers and users to tinker with the graphics engine. This means that although we can move freely through the city and experience one of the first works under UE5, the brief narrative component not availablethat is to say, no sequences with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

A pity, although the muscle of this interactive experience was not in the tiny story that they tell us to justify the shooting. Likewise, Tim Sweeney’s company has also enabled the download by packages to be able to download certain assets and textures and use them in our Unreal Engine 5 projects.