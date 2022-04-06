The other comments out of place that have bothered the Oscars throughout its history

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the Oscars gala is giving people something to talk about three days later. But beyond the debate about how incorrect that action was, there are many who approach it differently: is the bad joke that the comedian made justified? What limits does humor have?

The truth is that it is not the first time that the limits are exceeded at the Oscars, although it is true that it is the first time that physical violence reaches the stage. But there are other jokes that have offended some of those attending the awards. From La Vanguardia we have made a small compilation.

Regina Hall groped Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa during the gala

Let’s start with two moments that have actually happened in this edition. One of them happened right at the beginning and starred one of the presenters Regina Hall. Some “random” attendees were asked to come on stage to perform a PCR. A little joke in relation to the situation recently experienced with covid. So far so good. The point is that everyone who went up was asked to be single and, once a few actors came up, Regina took the opportunity to overpower Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa. Oh, by the way, the “test” was done with the tongue.

The second of the moments came from the hand of another of the presenters, Amy Schumer, who, although she sparked laughter from the public, may not have sat well with DiCaprio himself. You judge. “Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I say about him? He is doing a lot to fight against climate change and leave even a cleaner and greener planet for his girlfriends”, in reference to the number of couples he has had in recent years.

Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I say about him? He is doing a lot to fight against climate change and leave a cleaner and greener planet for his girlfriends.







Amy Schumer





Let’s continue with another “joke” by Chris Rock, because the one on Sunday morning was not the first that offended someone. It happened in 2005 and also presented. This time the affected was Jude Law. He said that if a director wants to get a real star like Tom Cruise and he can only count on someone like Law he should wait. “They are not the same. Who is Jude Law?”

Another comment, this one also racist, was made by Seth MacFarlane, who gave way to Salma Hayek, warning the public beforehand that she was not understood when she spoke English, as is also the case with Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem. And he added: “But it doesn’t matter because they are very attractive.”

By the way, the Spanish couple was also the victim of a sexist comment in this edition. Chris Rock did it just seconds before the famous slap. “Javier Bardem and his wife are nominated today. If Bardem wins and she doesn’t, then he won’t win tonight,” Chris Rock began joking. “You know who’s got the hardest job tonight? Javier Bardem and his wife are nominated. If she loses, there’s no way he can win. Javier’s praying Will Smith wins. Please God!” Own!”. The comedian didn’t even bother to name Penelope and just called her her wife.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem pose on the Oscars red carpet Javier Rojas / EFE

Chris Rock already threw a dart in 2005 at Jude Law

Ellen DeGeneres and her criticism of Lizza Minnelli cannot be missing from this list either. The presenter mocked in 2014 the appearance of the actress, whom she referred to as “one of the best imitators of Lizza Minnelli”. Without a doubt, she gave something to talk about.