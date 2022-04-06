The Northman: First Reactions – Cinemascomics.com

If you like series like Vikings or The Last Kingdom, you definitely have to see when the movie The Northman is released in theaters.

The actor Alexander Skårsgard (True Blood, The Legend of Tarzan) has repeated in several interviews that the filming of The Northman it has been an extreme challenge that left him totally exhausted. But it seems that all the pain and suffering have been worth it, since the director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) has achieved quite a cinematographic experience.

The Northman is a story of revenge, as a Viking prince wants to finish off those who killed his father. In the distribution apart from Alexander Skårsgardalso highlight Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, Björk and Willem Dafoe.

First reactions to the film.

It is spectacular. Surprisingly, it’s Eggers’s most accessible film, but no less immersive in the authentic feel of him. It’s a gripping revenge story that keeps its hand around your throat and is visually stunning. He forced me to whisper “Fuck!” repeatedly.

The Northman is the manliest movie I’ve ever seen… maybe ever. It is primitive, angry, majestic and vicious. It’s everything you want a Viking revenge thriller directed by Robert Eggers to be. Icy cinematography and a stunning score make for an unforgettable cinematic journey!

It’s hauntingly visceral and super fascinating. You definitely won’t be able to take your eyes off this blood-soaked revenge story. Alexander Skarsgård is a BEAST and fierce at all times. Nicole Kidman has a couple of scenes that blew me away. She is bold and diabolical.

The Northman is Robert Eggers’ best film to date. Stunning cinematography sets the stage for the perfect fusion of otherworldly Norse mythology with the brutal reality of Viking history. Bloodthirsty. Powerful. Spiritual. It is a magnificent and epic saga for all time.

Robert Eggers has made his Gladiator. A satisfying and emotional revenge epic that kept me guessing and engaged with his beautiful language, mythology and cinematography. Smaller than they look in the trailers, but still powerful and moving. The final battle is brutal.

All you need to know about The Northman, is that it’s a 90 million Robert Eggers-directed Viking revenge movie, which at every turn feels like a 90 million Robert Eggers-directed Viking revenge movie.

The Northman is exactly what you’d expect from a 90 million Robert Eggers Viking revenge movie. Brutal and stunning with great attention to detail. The story is quite simple and slow from the beginning, but I was still in awe of its spectacle. Alexander Skarsgård is a real beast.

The movie The Northman It will be released on April 22, 2022. After reading all these first reactions… Are you looking forward to seeing this story in theaters? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.