The Netflix movie starring Tom Cruise that was all the rage and is unmissable

This production, which has the stellar participation of the American actor, swept through 2021 on the platform.





Netflix is having a very auspicious 2022 with many premieres that promise to be all the rage on the platform, but there are also several series and movies from a few years ago that continue to climb the ranking. In the last few days it picked up “Jack Reacher: No Return”, the Tom Cruise movie that swept 2021. Undoubtedly, an unmissable film. Sight.











Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, better known as Tom Cruise, born 59 years ago in New York, is one of the most popular actors in the world and his performances in certain films are remembered by fans, that seeing his face in a catalog do not hesitate to reproduce the film.

A situation like the one described above was what allowed this action and adventure production to become one of the most viewed during 2021despite the fact that its premiere was in 2016. Although the plot is a bit bland, how frenetic the film is in its development makes it an ideal choice.











What is “Jack Reacher: No Return” about, the Netflix movie starring Tom Cruise

Netflix describes the film with a brief, but forceful synopsis: His friend is framed for murder, and Jack Reacher suspects a major conspiracy. He will soon find himself on the run just like her.

Cast of “Jack Reacher: No Return”, the Netflix movie starring Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise

cobie smulders

aldis hodge

danika yarosh

patrick heusinger

Holt McCallany

Robert Knepper

Judd Lormand

Christopher Berry

Hunter Burke

