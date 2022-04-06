The latest evolution of the Nissan from Fast and Furious

It is one of the models that could be seen in “Fast and Furious: 5in control”, led by the late actor Paul Walker. It is available for the US market, but not available in Europe. Know in this note how is this model of the Japanese brand.

April 05, 2022 09:55 a.m.

nissan announced that it will renew one of its models used by the producers of the movie saga Fast and furious. It is about the supercar produced in 2008 and, that one of its versions was put to be seen in the fifth installment of the saga in 2011 called “Fast and Furious: 5in control”.

It is not available in Europe. The Japanese brand had confirmed that the latest version of this impressive car will not be available for the European market, although it will be for the American and Asian markets.

The reason why the production of this model of nissan responds to the increasingly restrictive anti-pollution regulations in the European Unionin addition to anti-noise legislation of Britain. However, it was not completely discontinued since it is still marketed in Japan.

Its about Nissan GTR Nismoone of the cars popularized by the remembered actor Paul Walker (Brian O’Conncer), who first used it in 2001 when he was behind the wheel of an R32. In Fast and Furious: 5in control, in 2011, he used the version GT-R R35 at the end of the movie when Brian challenged Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) to a race.

It is a special edition with unique details. The outside of nissan GTR Nismo gray color called ‘Stealth Grey’, is inspired by the tracks where different models GTR They set records and achieved great success.

East Nissan GTR Nismo It has a clear-coated carbon fiber hood and 20-inch forged wheels with red accents, made by specialist tire company RAYS. Regarding its engine, the Japanese sports car has a powerful 3.8-liter V6 biturbo engine that generates 600 horsepower and 650 Nm of maximum torque.