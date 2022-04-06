The last duel – Levante-EMV

Ridley Scott

USA, UK 2021 152′

Synopsis

France, 1386. The knight Jean de Carrouges accuses the squire Jacques LeGris of abusing his wife Marguerite and King Charles VI decides that the best way to solve the conflict is a duel to the death. The winner will be the possessor of the truth and, should LeGris win, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

> “A kind of return to the origins that returns us to a Scott committed to the exploration of deep truths of human nature.” MANU YÁÑEZ, Frames.

> “Brilliant and intelligent Rashomon from Me Too with an imposing Jodie Comer who eats the screen.” JAVIER ZURRO, The Spanish.

Direction: Ridley Scott

Screenplay: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Nicole Holofcener

Plot: based on the book by Eric Jager

Cinematography: Dariusz Wolski

Music: Harry Gregson-Williams

Cast: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Marton Csokas

Production: 20th Century Studios, Scott Free Productions, Pearl Street Films, TSG Entertainment