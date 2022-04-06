The jokes that Amy Schumer did not tell at the Oscars – Movies and TV – Culture

The scandal generated in Hollywood after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars continues to be at the center of the debate and opens new reflections on the limits of humor. Through a stand-up show, Amy Schumer referred to the controversial episode and revealed what were the jokes that she herself was not allowed to pronounce at the emblematic ceremony.

The actress appeared on Saturday at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas and there, after a series of criticisms that she previously dedicated to Smith through social networks, she returned to refer to what happened. The comedian, who was a co-host at the Oscars with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, had said that the event had “traumatized” her, she referred to Smith this weekend as “Ali”, alluding to the figure of the boxer Muhammed Ali .

“All I can say is that it was really sad and I think it says a lot about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to console us would be for me to tell the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to tell on TV.”

Schumer then reviewed some of the humorous jokes that were too controversial for the Academy Awards telecast, including bits about Joe Rogan and James Franco.

One of his jokes even alluded to Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot on the set of the movie Rust that claimed the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. “I want to tell you about these Oscar jokes that my lawyer said not to tell. “Don’t say it and don’t get mad at me,” she warned me, “said the interpreter in her monologue.

He then revealed the joke he couldn’t say, “’Don’t look up’ is the name of a movie? You’d better not look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” Schumer said. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that. [en los Oscar]but you can go up and slap someone,” he mused.

The actress, let’s rememberhad been harshly criticized for another joke during the ceremony that although something went unnoticed at the time, it was the subject of heated debate on social networks. It was a pre-rehearsed comedy pass between her and the acting couple of Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst.

“It takes 27,000 people to present the Oscars and every job is equally important. There are the illuminators, the camera people and the “seat warmers”. What do the ‘seat warmers’ do? I’ll explain what they do,” the comedian said before “pulling” Kirsten Dunst, who was standing next to fellow nominee Jesse Plemons, out of her seat. “Here is a seat to warm up. Can you move, honey? Do you want to go to the bathroom? OKAY? Let’s get you up.”

Dunst, between embarrassed and uncomfortable amid the laughter of the people, got up from her chair and stood close to Schumer and Plemons, but out of frame. The hostess, meanwhile, sat in her place and, in a flirty tone, said: “Jesse, I loved you in The power of the dog.” The actor was firm with her response: “Do you know that I married her?” “Are you married to that seat warmer? That is very strange!” Schumer answered by way of auction.

After the ceremony, The actress made a series of posts on her networks in which she described Will Smith’s actions as “disturbing”. “I think we can all agree that the best way to forget what happened is to watch my Life and Beth series and go on my tour this fall,” he quipped at the beginning of the message. And she added: “I am still in shock, stunned and sad. I am proud of myself and my co-hosts, but yes, hoping that this disgusting feeling will disappear from what we all witness.

The actress also congratulated Chris Rock for the way he handled the situation and for not stopping the award ceremony., go on and present the Oscar to his friend Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, who won the statuette for Best Documentary with ‘Summer of Soul’. Finally, Amy referred to the Oscar winner for Best Actor. “There is so much pain in Will Smith,” she said. Moments later, and without explaining why, she deleted the posts.

Along with Amy, several celebrities gave their opinion about what happened. In the case of Adam Sandler, she also supported Chris Rock. The actor worked in several films with him and considers him a friend. Through his Twitter account, Sandler showed a clear position in favor of Rock and shared a flyer ‘Ego Death’, the comedian’s next world tour. “I can’t wait for this. I love you, friend! ”, He wrote in the post.

Zoe Kravitz, meanwhile, slipped an acid criticism against Will Smith shortly after the ceremony concluded. On her Instagram account, the ‘Batman’ actress, who presented the best song category alongside Jake Gyllenhall, showed off her look for the night under a forceful caption: “Here’s a photo of my dress at the after-show party where apparently obscenities are shouted and people are assaulted on stage.”

Whoopi Goldberg spoke on ‘The View’ (ABC) about it. While she stated that she understood Smith’s attitude, she shared her displeasure at what happened. “I think she exaggerated. It would have bothered me a bit. I think it was one of those moments where the gangsta streak came out. It was hard to stop and I had all the pressure of hoping she was going to win trying to keep her composure,” she stated.

What’s morethe actress explained that not everyone acted the same way when they were under pressure. “He broke. What I do have to say is that it was remarkable, wonderful, that Chris didn’t make it any worse. I don’t know if they spoke or apologized or not. All I know is that sometimes you get to a point where you misbehave. I myself did it on occasion, ”he closed.

THE NATION (GDA)