The ideal romantic and youthful Netflix musical to fall in love

See a musical is always a good option. On Netflix You will be able to find these stories that present us with characters impossible not to adore, the problems they face in their lives and the desire they have to succeed in what they dream of. Sure, not all movies are the same.

We can also find productions of this genre that show us very dramatic events and make us cry more than once. But if we are sure of one thing, it is that these films will always have a lot of music.

Netflix, the famous streaming platform, has many productions of this genre in its catalog. On this occasion, we have decided to emphasize an extremely captivating story: The Prom.

The Prom, the musical you must see on Netflix

The Prom it’s a musical unmissable in Netflix. Behind this great production is Ryan Murphywho rose to fame with the series glee on Fox. In addition, he also made American Horror Story and american crime.

This story is based on the Broadway play of the same name, which was released in 2019. The adaptation of the libretto was made by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin; while the film officially arrived on the streaming platform in 2020. One of the strengths of this production is its cast, since it has great Hollywood stars. stand out meryl streep, Nicole Kidman, james corden, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key and Kerry Washington.

The story introduces us to Dee Dee Allen, who has won the Tony Award several times and decides to team up with Barry. Together they make a musical about Eleanor Roosevelt, but it ultimately receives negative reviews and fails. As their careers draw ever closer to the end, they both decide to find a charitable cause to support and become famous again. Added to this plan is the showgirl Angie Dickinson and the unfortunate actor, Trent Oliver.

The cause they find stars Emma Nolan, a high school senior who is banned from attending prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa. When they find out what happened, the Broadway stars travel to Indiana to help lesbian teens.

With a great cast and Ryan Murphy in the lead, the musical managed to surprise many of the users of Netflix. A completely moving story, where it shows us that love is stronger than prejudice.

