‘The Hunger Games’: This is how the actors have changed 10 years after the premiere of the saga
The first installment of the film adaptation of the books written by Suzanne Collins hit Spanish theaters on April 20, 2012.
One of each. That’s how long it’s been since The Hunger Games it hit the movie theaters. It was on April 20, 2012 when the first installment of the film saga that adapted the novels by Suzanne Collins landed on the billboards. The story of Katniss Everdeen Over time, it became one of the franchises to take into account in recent years.
The film, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, grossed more than $694 million worldwide. Its sequel, On fire, more than 865 million dollars. Finally, the denouement split in two –Mockingjay – Part 1 and Mockingjay – part 2-, added, respectively, more than 755 million dollars and more than 658 million dollars.
Now that the first film is 10 years old, in SensaCinema we wanted to see how the actors and actresses of The Hunger Games.
Jennifer Lawrence
After debuting as Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence was done with him Oscar to Best actress for her work on The Good Side of Things in 2013. The interpreter’s latest project, after spending a season away from the world of cinema, has been the Netflix satire Don’t look up. Lawrence married in 2019 with Cooke Maroney, director of the Gladstone art gallery in New York. In February 2022, the couple had a son.
Lenny Kravitz
Musician Lenny Kravitz participated in the franchise giving life to Cinna, the stylist for Katniss Everdeen’s campaign during the 74th and 75th editions of The Hunger Games. The singer, father of Zoë Kravitz, selina kyle/cat woman in TheBatman; he has focused more on his musical career than in the world of cinema. However, in the future we will see him in Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding and in the mystery drama Cutman.
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland, the president Snow in The Hunger Games, he was one of the franchise’s big signings when the first installment was released. Currently, Sutherland continues to work in film and series and has participated in films such as Ad Astra, A Masterpiece and The Undoing.
Alexander Ludwig
You know him for bringing to life Björn in Vikings, but before participating in the successful fiction, Alexander Ludwig was Cato in The Hunger Games. One of his upcoming projects is The InterpreterGuy Ritchie’s film with Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist.