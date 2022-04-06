The full body routine to mark The Rock and Stallone, according to their coach

There is a full body routine that the most muscular men in Hollywood do and you should try it.

The Rock, Sylvester Stallone, Hugh Jackman (aka Wolverine) and a long list of movie action heroes look the way they do thanks to Gunner Peterson, a trainer who has dedicated himself to designing the best routines so that they can gain muscle, definition and build those bodies that we see on the big screen.

Of course not all of his clients, which include various superheroes, train the same way and not all have the same needs, but Gunnar, who is Chief of Athletics and a trainer at F45 (which is one of Beckham’s favorite methods), revealed that there is a full body routine that he uses with everyone and that it is very effective.

According to Peterson, you don’t need to train one muscle at a time to get good results, but you have to include exercises that help work more muscle groups at the same time, which helps burn more calories and have a more complete workout without having to to spend hours in the gym.

The trainer said in an interview with Men’s Health that his favorite exercise is going from one one plank dumbbell squat with twist, as this helps to have a rotation in the lower, upper extremities and the core, and is a functional movement that leads the body to rotate, push off, squat down and stand up, which are things that we do during the day to day and in all kinds of activities.

But what is the Full Body routine of The Rock, Stallone and Peterson’s clients?

The Rock is one of Peterson’s clients Steph Chambers

Gunnar Peterson’s Full Body Routine

Dead weight

This exercise is for strength in the lower body.