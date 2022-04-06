“The Flash”: new details come to light that would change the course of the DC Extended Universe

Check out the promotional video for “Black Adam”, “The Flash”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “The Batman”. (Warner Bros.)

In 2023, the audience will be reunited with the Barry Allen of Ezra Miller on Flash and it seems that the film will mark a new starting point in the DC Extended Universe. As you remember, the project of launching a solo story of the sprinter has been in the making for years and has suffered more than one delay due to creative differences and changes within the production team. It wasn’t until last year that filming officially began with the actor back in his role as the hero of DC Comics.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Recently, some details of what this production will be, which will become a turning point within the DCEU. What do the new reports say about the tape? To begin with, the argument will be directly connected to The Justice League from Zack Snyderthat is, as a kind of sequel that aims to answer the big question of what the future of this narrative line will be like in the future.

Ezra Miller will be the protagonist of “The Flash”, the film centered on the DC Comics speedster. (Warner Bros.)

Among these speculations, it was stated that Ben Affleck will return to his role as Batman and will not die , since the purpose will be that the American star returns for more titles in the following years. In fact, it is presumed that the nightmare he had BruceWayne on Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice It will have a great importance as he is the one sent to a post-apocalyptic future of the world through a time vortex.

On the other hand, the Superman from henry cavill will not continue in this universe and its successor will be Sasha Street In the role of super girl . This would not be the first time that Kara Zor-El takes responsibility for her cousin on her shoulders in the character’s history, but the absence of the British actor could cause discontent in more than one for the mark he left as the Man of Steel. under the direction of Snyder.

The tape will be released on June 23, 2023 in the United States. (Warner Bros.)

Flash does not intend to eliminate the universe of Zack Snyder

A while ago, Ezra Miller reacted sarcastically to a publication that alluded to the end of the universe created by the filmmaker Zack Snyder for the live-action adaptations of the comics DC Comics and that we wouldn’t see Affleck’s Batman anymore after this. The new clues about Flash now they reaffirm all these rumors that had been sounding for a long time among the fan community.

The plot of this next film will take elements of the Flashpoint arc, in which Barry completely changes the universe when he decides to save his mother from death and unleashes chaos in his reality. The first look was revealed in the official announcement of the future films of the DCEU which was released in February and, for now, it is not known when the official trailer will arrive.

The character debuted in the DC Extended Universe with “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice,” released in 2016. (Warner Bros.)

Flash It will be released on June 23 in theaters in the United States.

KEEP READING:

New release dates for Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman 2

Why Ben Affleck Might Still Play Batman

when will you be able to see batman on HBOMax?