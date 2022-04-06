The director of The Squid Game will film a film inspired by a novel by Umberto Eco – VIVE

As he plans to get down to writing the second season of the squid gamethe 2021 global hit for Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk is already thinking about his next project.

The South Korean director will leave the world of series for a while to turn to the cinema: he will film Killing Old People Cluba film inspired by a work by the famous Italian writer, essayist and intellectual Umberto Echo.

During a conference he gave together with Jun Young Jang -his producer at February Films- at MipTV, the global television content market, the director behind the bloody story said that He has already written a first 25-page version of the project and warned that it will probably also be “controversial”.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk and one of his producers, Kim Ji-Yeon, with the Mediterranean in the background. AFP photo

It will be more violent than the squid gameHwang joked about the new feature film, warning that “I might have to hide from older people when the release date gets closer.” In addition, he announced that the provisional title is between Killing Old People Club or K.O. Club.

“Squid Game” and Spielberg’s praise

In another of his interventions in MipTV -a convention that takes place in Cannes, France, until this Wednesday-, Dong-hyuk said that he now plans to return to South Korea to write the second season of the squid game.

The director recounted what Steven Spielberg told him about “The Squid Game.” Clarin Archive Photos

He also warned that fans of the macabre story will have to wait: if he manages to meet the scheduled deadlines, he hopes that the second installment – the first had nine episodes – will premiere at the end of 2024.

He then recalled the praise he received for the series, especially from his role model and idol Steven Spielberg, whom he met at the AFI Awards. “Steven Spielberg told me, ‘I watched the entire season in three days and now I want to steal your brain!’” Hwang confessed.

He quickly added that it was “the biggest compliment I’ve ever received, because (Spielberg) is my movie hero. I grew up watching his movies,” he blurted out.

More than a decade of waiting

The 50-year-old filmmaker, who hails from Seoul, South Korea, said he started writing the squid game in 2009, but that he was forced to save it on his computer’s hard drive for all these years.

Three of the participants of “The Squid Game”. Photo File Clarin

He imagined that “in the near future, the right time would come to use the material” and that, until that day, he would have to devote his time to other ideas, such as the three films he directed during those more than ten years.

A short time later, Hwang showed the project to his production company, who “recommended him not to do it in Korea but in the United States or another foreign country, because it’s more of a global show.”

When Netflix landed in his native country and began operating in 2016, the filmmaker decided to propose the idea to the platform, since he thought that only a giant with the back of the red N could carry out such a violent product, “and that could seek other investors”.

It is clear that Don-hyuk was not wrong. Since its premiere, on September 17, 2021, it became the most watched series on Netflix, with more than 142 million viewers around the world, surpassing at that time Bridgerton as the most viewed production on the platform.

