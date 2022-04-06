The Denzel Washington movie that Netflix revived and is all the rage around the world

The arrival of Netflix and other streaming platforms has undoubtedly changed the way of consuming series and movies and there are many products that have experienced an unexpected success that they had not achieved when they were released in cinema or television.

This happened again in the last few days with the action movie ‘vigilante 2‘ (The Equalizer 2), a sequel released in 2018 that has been among the most watched on the streaming platform in many countries.

“He leads a quiet and safe life in anonymity. Until an injustice occurs that only he can avenge,” indicates the official synopsis of the film starring Denzel Washington what is rage in Netflix.

The film is a direct sequel to ‘The Justice’, the action movie that achieved an unexpected success in 2014. The film tells the story of Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), who this time must leave behind his quiet life after an injustice against someone he loves.

The action-thriller film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders and Jonathan Scarfe. It premiered in 2018 and has a duration of 120 minutes.

‘vigilante 2‘ has been among the most viewed Netflix despite the fact that the first part is not available in the catalog of the streaming platform. The funny thing is that the first installment is only available in the Paramount + catalog.

‘vigilante 2‘ currently ranks among the top 5 most viewed films of Netflix Worldwide. In this way, Netflix returns to “resurrect” a product that had not been very successful at the time of its release.