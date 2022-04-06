The Denzel Washington movie that Netflix revived and is all the rage around the world

The arrival of Netflix and other streaming platforms has undoubtedly changed the way of consuming series and movies and there are many products that have experienced an unexpected success that they had not achieved when they were released in cinema or television.

This happened again in the last few days with the action movie ‘vigilante 2‘ (The Equalizer 2), a sequel released in 2018 that has been among the most watched on the streaming platform in many countries.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker