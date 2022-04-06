The day Will Smith made fun of an actor’s baldness on a live show

Days after the scene that went around the world, in which Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, the actor announced in a statement his resignation from the Academy of Arts and Sciences. Cinematographic.

“My actions during the Academy Awards were painful and inexcusable. The list of people I’ve hurt is long, it includes Chris, his family, many of my friends and loved ones”, Said the actor in his statement.

Before the communication issued by Will Smith, the Hollywood Academy received and accepted the actor’s immediate resignation. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violating the Academy’s codes of conduct ahead of the April 18 board meeting,” said Academy President David Rubin.

After that Will Smith scandal, netizens reminded him of a joke about him in the 1990s. when he starred The Prince of rapin the middle of an interview on the program The Arsenio Hall Showthe actor made fun of a person with hair loss.

It happened exactly in 1991 and Will Smith he mocked the drummer of the Show and the laughter of all those present did not wait.

Meanwhile, the musician’s discomfort was seen in the middle of the program.

“He has a rule, he has a rule,” Smith told the show’s host, referring to the drummer. “He has to shave his head every morning,” he assured while the camera focused on the victim of the prank.

Subsequently, Will Smith, who was then 23 years old, After the discontent for his comment, he exclaimed: “It’s a joke, come on!”

It is worth remembering that at the Dolby Theater, Will Smith approached Chris Rock and hit him in the face at the recent Oscar Awards, before returning to his seat with his wife, after the actor made a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair to Demi Moore’s shaved head character in the 1997 film G.I. Jane.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, suffers from alopeciaa condition that causes hair loss, and publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 2018.

Netflix and Sony Suspend Upcoming Projects Starring Will Smith

After the recent events starring actor Will Smith at the 2022 Oscar Awards, which led him to leave the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, now the projects that this renowned artist was carrying out with large producers such as Netflix and Sony were suspended.

One of the films that Smith was going to start shooting was the fourth installment of bad boys; even, the actor would have already received the script days before the awards ceremony, but given Smith’s performances, Sony would have reported that it would be paused, as reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Like the production Fast and Loosein which Smith would act as the protagonist. However, after the departure of this actor from the Academy, the film, which had already lost its director David Leitch, was suspended and no other decisions on the Netflix platform have been commented on in this regard so far.

It is noteworthy that Leitch decided to direct another film for the Universal production company, The FallGuy, same that is carried out by Ryan Gosling, and that will begin to shoot in August of this 2022. Apparently, Netflix would have started looking for a new director just as Leitch made his decision; however, following the recent events with Smith, the project would have been put on hold.

For the Oscar for best actor that Will Smith won in the last installment, after his role in King Richard, This was the favorite to star in the Netflix tape. However, for the time being and after the suspension of production, the streaming would be looking at Smith’s involvement in the project.