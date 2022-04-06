The creators of Fortnite announce RealityScan, an app that creates 3D models of real objects

Related news

Already in 2019 we were aware of a Samsung app that allowed you to scan objects with your Galaxy phones. The only thing that did not work as one might think, although it is true that it is one of the steps that some companies are taking so that at some point in the future we can scan real objects to transfer them to a 3D mesh. That future is getting closer thanks to Epic Games that has just announced RealityScan, an app with those goals.

The creators of Fortnite and Unreal Engine

We are dealing with a company that strong commitment to technological evolution and its game engine is currently the most desired in the industry. In fact, they just announced that Unreal Engine 5 available.

But what matters to us in this case is RealityScan, an app that will soon appear on Android when announced by the creators of Fortnite. And it is that Epic Games a few hours ago has revealed a mobile app that convert real objects into 3D models what can they be used in games and other types of virtual experiences.



En colaboración con Capturing Reality y Quixel, Epic Games ha dado a conocer las buenas nuevas sobre esta tecnología que permite el acceso a sofisticada fotogrametría para creadores a todos los niveles.

Lleva tu mundo real al 3D

Este software RealityCapture ha dado un gran paso hacia delante y no tiene mucha competencia en este campo, al ser capaz de reconstruir objetos y escenas de cualquier tamaño, ya sea desde una imagen o un escáner de láser.





Now, the app is not yet available, but at that time you will be able to scan all the objects around you thanks to the Augmented Reality capabilities of our phones. In fact, and in this case, Google is also hitting hard with different AR experiences such as experiments, new glasses and even working on an operating system for AR.



Lo interesante de esta app es que permitirá que pasemos directamente el objeto en 3D escaneado a Sketchfab, una plataforma de venta y compra de modelos 3D que justamente adquirió Epic Games el año pasado.



También hay que mencionar que actualmente la app está en beta y por lo que sugiere The Verge vía XDA, desde un iPhone 12, no llega al nivel de calidad visto en el vídeo presentación de la tecnología. Se espera que llegue a ese estándar para lo que podría cambiar la forma de entender nuestro mundo real para pasarlo al 3D y ese metaverso que se va aproximando rápidamente.

La versión de RealityScan para Android estará disponible para finales de este año para que tomemos nuestros móviles y comencemos a escanear todos los objetos que nos rodean.

