The creator of ‘The Squid Game’ prepares an “even more violent” movie

‘The squid game’ It was the big ‘hit’ Netflix 2021, becoming since its premiere the most watched series on the platform worldwide. Its success assured its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, a second season, which will not arrive before the end of 2024, and the peace of mind of knowing that they have him for more projects. The next one will be a movie, and the plot promises even more blood than ‘The Squid Game’, according to its director.

“The film will still be more violent“, in addition to being “controversial”, Hwang Dong-hyuk has advanced in the MIPTV, the Cannes international television market, where it has advanced the projects it is working on.

elderly murders

According to ‘Variety’, the title of the film will be ‘KO Club’ or ‘Killing Old People Club’, with which the thing will go from killing older people. In fact, Hwang Dong-hyuk himself has joked that he may have to hide from the elders after the film’s release. The film is inspired by a novel by the Italian essayist Umberco Ecoauthor of great successes such as ‘The name of the rose’.

In any case, before the film, the creator plans to develop the script for the second season of ‘The Squid Game’, which he hopes can be released on Netflix at end of 2024. At the moment, he has only written three pages of the script.

Steven Spielberg as a fan

The successful series, which paradoxically took him years to sell, caused him many headaches. “It was hell. That’s why season 2 may be my last series,” he joked at Cannes.