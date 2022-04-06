The continuity error in Pretty Woman that you probably didn't notice.

The classic of the 90s has a great flaw in one of its scenes, but the viewers did not know how to notice it at the time. Look what it is!

There is no doubt that movies have been one of the great forms of entertainment for people around the world, for more than a hundred years, by taking us to fictional universes that are usually ideal for a moment. However, as magical as they are, it does not mean that they are exempt from making certain mistakes and here we bring you a clear example such as that of beautiful womanstarring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

This 1990 romantic comedy directed by Garry Marshall became one of the great classics of the time. Its plot revolved around Edward Lewis, played by Gerea businessman who regularly travels to Los Angeles and, after arguing with his girlfriend, brings a prostitute, Vivian Ward, played by roberts. It is there that he feels an attraction towards her and offers to stay a whole week, but in the end they both fall in love with her.

Surely it is one of those tapes that are mentioned when asked about a person’s favorite, since it is believed to be totally perfect, although they made a mistake that very few noticed. Yes, even if you don’t believe it or you haven’t seen it, then we will show a big mistake that the production had in its filming that was later seen on the big screen.

It is a scene at minute 30 of the tape, where Vivian spends the first night at the hotel with Edward and they meet at breakfast.. At that moment, she is eating a croissant, the camera turns to him in the conversation and returns to the woman, but this time she did not have a croissant in her hand, but a pancake that with two bites, which then reappears but with only one almost complete.

This mistake is considered one of the most serious in the industry in the 90s because of how notorious it is, but it is clear that both this and other continuity mistakes made in the film have not damaged the final product and it remains as a true classic of the time. If you want to watch the movie, you can do it right now on the streaming service STAR+.