the climate strike has begun!

Paula Goncalves Weathered Portugal 7 hours ago 4 minutes

The climate strike week of scientists and academics from all over the world has begun.

On Monday, April 4, the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was presented, and the Scientific Rebellion movement launched a week of mobilizations based on nonviolent civil resistance. The group, made up of members of the scientific community, will carry out actions in 25 countries between April 4 and 9 under the slogan “ 1.5ºC ha failedclimate revolution now!”.

Scientist Rebellion was founded in 2020 with the aim of mobilize the scientific and academic community to join non-violent civil resistance to the climate crisis.

According to this group of scientists, the reports speak of a point of inflectionwhere he damage caused to the planet is irreversible. In the coming decades, it is expected worst case scenarioswhich represent an extremely serious existential threat both to us and to most life forms that inhabit the biosphere.

April mobilization update!

We proudly announce that hundreds of rebel scientists will carry out direct non-violent actions of civil disobedience in 27 countries across the globe in our rebellion week on 4-9 April. 1/n pic.twitter.com/7QLiUZ1vPP — Scientist Rebellion (@ScientistRebel1) March 20, 2022

The human footprint on the planet, they say, is not limited to climate change. The “sixth mass extinctionwhich makes dozens of animal and plant species disappear daily, is another of the most worrying effects for the thousands of signatory scientists. Pollution by plastics, pesticides, nitrates, heavy metals has led humanity to exceed some “points of no return”.

worse than fiction

The reaction to this climatic emergency has shown a absolute negligence and inability to deal with this situation on the part of governments. According to the IPCC itself, social movements are the key. For Valérie Masson-Delmotte, paleoclimatologist and co-director of the IPCC Group, the film Don’t Look Up is not enough: “Our reality as scientists is much worse than this work of fiction.”

The conclusion of this group is that each time we are more aware of what is happening, but we do nothing about it: “We look up, but we do not act”, can be read in the text signed by more than a thousand scientists, in reference to the famous film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Don’t Look Up: similarity in the fight against climate change

The action week climatic takes place in an informative context marked by the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis accelerated by the conflict. The news from Antarctica, where temperatures were recorded as high as 40ºC above normal, served to remind us that new crises do not magically cancel previous ones. They almost always make them worse.

“It is no longer enough to wait for governments to read our publications and understand the seriousness and urgency of the climate crisis. They have not been up to, which is why we have opted for non-violent civil resistance”. – Scientific rebellion.

In the Arctic, the temperatures recorded at weather stations near the North Pole repeated the same unprecedented situation: temperatures 30º above normalaccording to Greenpeace.