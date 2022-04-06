The billionaire who inspired Robert Downey Jr. to bring Iron Man to life

Hombre de Hierro It has a very important place in the hearts of fans. In addition to being one of the most beloved and funniest characters, he was also the first to start the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first production came to the big screen in 2008 and the person in charge of putting himself in the shoes of the superhero was Robert Downey Jr, who was already known for other jobs and for his troubled private life.

To bring this iconic character to life, the actor decided to work hard and study every detail of it. Furthermore, he made the decision to be inspired by a millionaire businessman who does wonders with technology and programming.

Iron Man: Roberty Downey Jr was inspired by Elon Musk

While Marvel carried out his plans for the film Hombre de Hierrothe study decided to choose Robert Downey Jr as the main protagonist. Also, she also chose Jon Favreau as director.

Related news

As they prepared the production, the actor and filmmaker got together to make sure Tony Stark Be a believable character. Not only did they want him to become a real person, but they also wanted the public to connect with him. In this way, the protagonist suggested that the best way to achieve that goal was be inspired by a real person. A millionaire businessman who met the same requirements of the character.

That was how Elon Musk, the famous programmer came into play. They both decided that they should not only be inspired by it, but also meet and chat to get more details about it. When meeting with the employer, Robert Downey Jr he was able to observe their world more closely and also copy some of their gestures. In an old interview, the director of Hombre de Hierro He spoke about this meeting and about the idea that the actor had.

Downey was right. Elon exemplifies enthusiasm, humor and curiosity – a Renaissance man in an era that needs them,” he stated. You could say that Tony Stark is a more flamboyant version of Elon Muskand which also has some features of Larry Ellisonthe CEO of Oracle.

A curiosity that we must not overlook is that the billionaire businessman not only served as inspiration but also He made a cameo in the Marvel movie. The programmer appeared in the second installment of the franchise of this superhero.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!