The billionaire who inspired Robert Downey Jr. to bring Iron Man to life

Hombre de Hierro It has a very important place in the hearts of fans. In addition to being one of the most beloved and funniest characters, he was also the first to start the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first production came to the big screen in 2008 and the person in charge of putting himself in the shoes of the superhero was Robert Downey Jr, who was already known for other jobs and for his troubled private life.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker