The Batmobile, the most iconic car on the big screen and all its models

There are few cars in the cinematographic world that are as emblematic as the batmobile. A car with history and various editions, with its own name and essence. Today at COOLthelifestyle we tell you everything about the Batmobile and all the models that he has driven throughout history Batman, the superhero of Gotham.

the batmobile

It has changed in shape, engines, technology and even color, but the car of Batman It remains an icon of the cinematographic spectrum. and we have no doubt, because what would our superhero be without his ‘supercar’?

Today, if we think of the Batmobile, the first thing that comes to mind is a kind of spacecraft on wheels, fully armed and with more gadgets than we can imagine.

Detective Comics 48

This was his first appearance. Based on a Cord 812 of 1939a car with a revolutionary design that was nothing less than the first front-wheel drive in the United States and the everyday car of BruceWayne, the businessman behind the mask. This one had no weapons or magic buttons, as we can imagine.

Batman TV series, 1955

All change in the series starring Adam West, in the 60s, with a model inspired by the Lincoln Future, a concept car designed by Ford. George Berry was in charge of the project and to achieve it he had nothing more and nothing less than 15 days and a budget of 15,000 dollars. Sounds impossible right? She got it.

This was the birth of the first modern Batmobile, which would start out as a cinematographic iconwith thousands of buttons and firearms and a symbolic body.

‘Batman’, 1989 and ‘Batman Returns’, 1955

Tim Burton He was the director who brought this fictional character to the big screen. We can see the eccentric touch of him in the new dark gothic look that the Batmobile took on.

For ‘Batman Forever’, Terry Ackland Snowdesigner in charge of the model, forgot to design the doors. Burton was so impressed with the design that he decided, instead of modifying it, to have it open at the top. He was the first to have a built-in turbine.

Batman Forever, 1955

Joel Schumacher was the next to bring new versions of Batman to the big screen and with them a new Batmobile model: Chevrolet 350 ZZ3. For these films, they wanted to imitate the physiognomy of the superhero, with gills on the side and gigantic wings simulating those of the bat.

‘Batman and Robin’, 1997

Next up was the Batmobile from ‘Batamman and Robin’made by George Clooney, Inspired by the cars of the 30s, that’s why its shape is longer and brighter than the previous one. They wanted to simulate elegance with futuristic touches. It was the longest Batmobile: 10 meters long.

‘Batman Begins’, 2005 and ‘The Dark Knight’, 2008

The best known and our favorite is the Batmobile that appears in ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘The dark knight’from Christopher Nolan: the tumblingwith Christian bale like Batman in the movie.

The result is the fusion of several models and a war vehicle, almost indestructible with the ability to go up and down stairs, walk through walls, climb over cars, stand upright on its rear wheels, and even jump off the rooftops of Gotham buildings. The cost of design and manufacture was so high that there was only only one vehicle for filming and the result was incredible, as we can see.

‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises’, 2010

For the third film in the saga, the Tumbler becomes an aircraft, in the colors of the original car. But the superhero’s garage grew and the bad pot. A sports and military motorcycle, integrated into the Tumbler.

‘Batman VS Superman’, 2016

A mix of Burton’s gothic style and Nolan’s Tumbler, made in the movie by Batman in secret. It has an aerodynamic design and shape that allows it to defy the laws of physics.

‘The Batman’, 2021

The latest model is driven by Robert Pattinson characterizing Batman and is inspired by the muscle cars American people, leaving aside the eccentricity of the previous models.