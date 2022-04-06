The actress who donated a kidney to Selena Gomez appears in ‘How I met your father’ with Hilary Duff

The actress who used to be one of Selena Gomez’s closest and closest friends to the point of donating a kidney to her, now has the role of Hilary Duff’s best friend in the series ‘How I met your father’

It cannot be denied that, at first glance, the actress who stands out the most from the cast of How I met your father is Hilary Duff, because she has an extensive career and has been part of the most emblematic series and movies of millennials such as Lizzie McGuire and The new Cinderella. But, if we look closer we can find familiar faces, like the ex-best friend of Selena Gomezwho donated a kidney to him.

Francia Raisa is part of the new version of How I met your mother what Star Plus brought to Mexico. In it she plays Valentina, the Mexican best friend of Duff’s character.and who, for more than 10 years, was best friends in real life with the actress of Only Murders in the Building.

Selena and France met in 2007, during a day of work in a children’s hospital. Her friendship was so strong that in 2017 Raisa donated a kidney to her to the interpreter of ‘Rare‘ when he needed it due to the autoimmune disease lupus, who thanked him on his social networks with a photo of them in the hospital accompanied by the text: “There are no words to say thank you. She gave me the best gift, donating a kidney to me. I feel incredibly blessed. I love you sister.”

Selena and France after kidney transplant.



It should be noted that the idea of ​​the donation came from the protagonist of the series of Star Plus, so they said in The Today Show, when they granted a single interview. “The idea to donate the kidney was mine. By coincidence, we were living together. One day she came home couldn’t open a bottle of water and started cryingSo I asked him what was wrong. She told me and told me she didn’t know what to do. And I told him: ‘of course I’ll take the test to see if we’re compatible. You are my sister“.

Now in the middle of 2022, their friendship is not in the same position, because 2 years after the transplant, France began to distance herself from Selena, in the same year that she had an emotional relapse that led her to be admitted to a psychiatric center. At the time, sources close to France told OnlineRadar that she walked away at “unhealthy alternatives” Gomez was taking, such as drinking alcohol, which could damage the kidney she kindly donated to him.

Although there was a clear estrangement, it seems that there are no grudges, after all, they are united by a very strong bond. A year ago, France decided to tell about her donation process on social networks, Selena replied: “Thank you for blessing me. I will be grateful to you forever.”

In addition to being Selena Gomez’s former best friend and now Hilary Duff’s on-screen best friend on the TV series Star Plusyou can also see Francia Raisa in Stolen Triumphs 3.