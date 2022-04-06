The Academy advances its meeting to decide on sanctions against Will Smith

‘Saturday Night Live’ recreates Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars 1:30

(CNN) — The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has moved up the scheduled date to decide on possible sanctions against actor Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

“I am calling a board meeting for the morning of this Friday, April 8, at 9:00 a.m. PT, in lieu of the previously scheduled meeting for April 18, to address potential sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars telecast on March 27,” Academy President David Rubin said in a letter obtained by CNN on Wednesday.

“The date of April 18 was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct, because our agenda included Mr. Smith’s possible suspension from membership or expulsion,” the letter says. “We were required to notify Mr. Smith 15 days in advance of a board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also to provide him with an opportunity to provide the board with a written statement at least five days in advance of that meeting.

According to the letter, in light of Smith’s resignation from the Academy last Friday, “suspension or expulsion is no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed schedule no longer applies.”

“It is in the best interest of all involved that this is handled in a timely manner,” Rubin wrote.

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian and actor made a joke from the Oscars stage about Jada Pinkett Smith’s very short hair.

“Jada I love you, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it,” Rock said as he presented the award for best documentary.

Smith then stormed onto the stage, punched Rock, returned to his seat and yelled at the comedian, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Shortly afterward, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his role in the movie “King Richard.”