The 15 Hollywood stars who rejected the Oscar Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is outlining the final details for the gala of the Oscar Awards 2022, which will be held on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The show will follow in the footsteps of recent years and, instead of having a master of ceremonies, will include the appearance of several well-known stars around the world.

Follow the Oscars 2022, live: red carpet and Oscar Awards gala, live.

Everything you need to know about the Oscars 2022

But precisely Throughout history there have been numerous celluloid stars who, for one reason or another, have been protagonists for their rudeness, by not going to collect the statuette, or by refusing to accept the award. Although the latter is an act for the gallery since the Academy continues to recognize even the unruly as creditors of the award.

Dudley Nichols

Awarded in 1936 for his script the informer, a film directed by John Ford, rejected the award due to differences with the Academy of Arts and Sciences, although he would end up accepting it two years later. Also a director, he was nominated on three other occasions and it so happens that before starting his film career he was one of the most outstanding journalists in the world. New York Post.

Alice Brady

Brady won the award for best supporting actress in 1937 for her role in In old Chicagobut did not attend the ceremony. The curious thing about the case is that a man came on stage and accepted the plaque in his name (statuettes were not awarded to supporting actors until 1944). Over time it became known that it was a spontaneous, which was never found nor was the plaque. The Academy awarded Brady a new one.

Katharine Hepburn

With 12 nominations, only surpassed by Meryl Streep, and four awards in his film career, it so happens that he did not attend any of them. He only saw fit to appear in 1973when he presented the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, given to his friend Lawrence Weingarten.

Enlarge Katharine Hepburn. RTVE

John Ford

The American actor, director and producer is considered one of the great personalities in the history of cinema. Throughout his prolific career he won seven statuettes and signed some of the best films of all time, but like Hepburn, He never went to the galas to receive his awards.

elizabeth taylor

One of the great Hollywood divas was an excellent actress with a tortuous love life. Precisely pushed by Richard Burton, the actress refused to attend the gala in which she was awarded for Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966). It was his second Oscar, which was joined over the years by a third honorary award.

George C Scott

After two nominations and a series of disagreements with the Academy, Scott turned down his third best actor nomination for Patton in 1970, and announced that he would decline the award if he won. Obviously that didn’t stop her from being awarded the Oscar, but she wasn’t there to receive it.

Marlon Brando

Another of the great stars of Hollywood who did not mind snubbing the industry despite the fact that he had, as it turned out, with many possibilities of winning the award for best actor for his role as Vito Corleone in The Godfather. Brando did not attend the 1973 ceremony and was instead attended by Native American civil rights activist, Sacheen Littlefeatherwho gave a speech protesting the treatment of Native Americans in the movies.

Enlarge Marlon Brando. as.com

Stanley Kubrick

British-born American film director, screenwriter, producer and photographer, Kubrick surprisingly never won an oscar in the most important categories despite having been nominated more than 10 times. Yes it did in 1969 thanks to the special effects in 2001: A Space Odyssey. But Kubrick wasn’t around to pick it up.

Michael Cain

Michael Caine was not present when he won his first Oscar in 1986 for Best Supporting Actor for Hannah and her sisters due to work commitments. The British actor did in 2000 when he was awarded his second statuette for another supporting role in The rules of the Cider House.

Paul Newman

It so happens that Paul Newman won his first Oscar after receiving an honorary one and after seven nominations. And when it was time to pick up the statuette for The Color of Money the magnificent actor was already tired of going unsuccessfully and did not attend the gala in 1987. Along with Katharine Hepburn, Laurence Olivier, Jack Nicholson, Michael Caine and Meryl Streep, he is one of the interpreters to be nominated in an interpretive category in five different decades.

Woody Allen

In the case of the prolific North American filmmaker, he is in the habit of not attending award ceremonies. Not even in the 1978 edition, when he won three awards for Annie Hall. he just did an exception in 2002, after September 11, 2001, with the sole purpose of paying tribute to the city of New York. His city.

Enlarge Getty Images

Roman Polansky

Polanski’s is a story punctuated by drama. He is a survivor of the Holocaust, his wife Shanon Tate was murdered in 1969 by followers of Charles Manson and has been on the run from US justice for years for accusations related to sexual crimes. In 2003 he did not attend the ceremony to collect the statuette for best director for his work in The pianist. An excellent tape on the other hand.

Eminem

When Eminem won the Oscar for Best Original Song for lose yourself in 2002, he was not present to receive the award. I slept peacefully. Later he would share in an interview that he did not attend because he saw himself without possibilities because in the same edition he was competing against Bono, the singer of U2, who was appearing with The hands that build America (Gangs of New York). The Irishman probably had the same surprise.

Peter O’Toole

First actor to decline the honorary Oscar. It was in 2003 and before that award he had been nominated 7 times without success. He refused to receive such an award while still active, and only when the academy told him that Paul Newman and Henry Fonda won an Oscar after receiving the honorary award did O’Toole relent and finally accept the award at the 2003 ceremony.

Will Smith

Nominated twice for Ali (2002) and The Pursuit of Happyness (2007), in 2016 he announced that he would not attend to the awards ceremony in protest at the lack of diversity in the different nominations since, for the second year in a row, all 20 nominees were white.

Enlarge Will Smith at an award show. Angela Weiss Getty

banksy

That of the mysterious British artist is a very curious case. In 2011 his first feature Exit Through the Gift Shop It was nominated for the Oscar for best documentary. But Banksy was barred from attending the ceremony wearing a mask, so he declined the invitation. In any case, Inside Job finally won the award.

Terrence Malik

Go ahead you have never attended the Oscars. Neither has he taken any, but his story is curious because he declined the invitation to the gala in which he was a candidate for The thin red line (1998) because he felt betrayed by the film’s producers and they were going to come. But in the end neither Malik nor the producers attended. there was no prize. Malick also did not appear at the 2012 ceremony, in which he was nominated for The Tree of Life, with which he also did not win the statuette.