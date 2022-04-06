Ten (almost) unknown things about the actor

And who is that Eugenio Derbez who criticizes the president of the Republichis fans love him and another hate him? THE UNIVERSAL presents ten things that portray what has forged his career of almost four decades.

– When he was eight years old, he liked to go to the movies with his mother, the actress Silvia Derbez, to see between two and four movies a day.

– He was not very sociable and his great playmate was a boxer dog. His friend and childhood neighbor of his, the disappeared Gustavo Rodríguez, remembered him as someone serious.

– His improvisations are not such. She always arrives with the script learned and when one of his classmates forgets the text, that’s when he pulls the joke. That served for the video bloopers of La Familia P. Luche.

– Few know that he co-produced the staging The channel of those who teach, starring Tiaré Scanda. Because of his occupations, he never attended the preparation of the montage, but he was the one who proposed the title.

– When he made The Same Moon, his first film as a co-star, director Patricia Riggen didn’t know who he was. The woman from Guadalajara had been living in the US for years and did not watch Mexican television, so she only chose him for what she could give him as an actor.

Before Eugenio had been in Zurdo, with a small role.

– His film as a protagonist, It’s not you, it’s me, filmed in 2009, overcame the influenza crisis. While activities practically stopped for two weeks, the production team decided to move on.

– Refunds are not accepted, his directorial debut has returned five pesos for each one received from public resources. For the making of him he received 10 million pesos via the extinct Fidecine, until 2020 he had returned to the

national coffers about 52 million pesos.

– From 2011 to 2020 Eugenio Derbez was the second most watched actor in Ibero-America with productions originating in the region. With more than 18 million tickets sold, he lagged behind Vin Diesel, who posted 25 million for Fast and Furious, a co-production with Spain. Man overboard and How to be a Latin lover were not counted for Derbez, because they were manufactured in the United States.

– Polanco, where just this week he attended the premiere of ¿And how is he?, a film he produces, was also the place where in January 2007, he was seen with Alessandra Rosaldo. That night the couple attended the premiere of Fuera del cielo as a guest and took everyone by surprise. “For when the children?” He asked the singer, when the press asked how long they’ve been around. Today they already have a daughter.

– If someone wants to know their bad character, it is enough for them to say no to something they request, without any explanation.

