‘Tell me how it happened’ achieves a season high and ‘Secret Story’ improves with its semi-final

The current season 22 of Tell me how it happened started off on the wrong foot. Its first episode, which was seen on January 20, achieved a discreet 7.5% share and 1,086,000 viewers, but little by little the series has been raising its head, and in the episode broadcast this Thursday the series has taken a little oxygen and has signed its most viewed installment of the season.

According to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′Tell me how it happened achieved last night 1,390,000 spectators on average, with an average of 10.3%. Up 0.8 points and 119,000 viewers compared to Thursday of the previous week.

Also experience a small rise Secret Story: The House of Secrets, the Telecinco reality show. The coexistence and secrets contest developed its semifinal last night, in which the game of the spheres was finalized, and where Carlos was the new expelled. His average was 12% with 1,221,000 viewers on average; It came from signing the previous Thursday 11.5% with 1,147,000 viewers. It becomes the most watched Thursday gala since February 2, the day the audience expelled Elena.

Antena 3 still can’t find the key that will give it good ratings on Thursday night. The Peliculon offered the 1997 feature film Conspiracystarring Mel Gibson and Julia Roberts, and scored 961,000 spectators and a 10.7% share. The previous week it did exceed the million barrier with the Spanish feature film Elite Corps.

Iker Jiménez spoke again about the current situation of the Russian and Ukrainian war in Horizon, on the night of Four. The program recorded a 9% share and 822,000 viewers, so it gets a good rise, because in the previous installment it had achieved 8.4% with 763,000 viewers on average.

For her part, Mamen Mendizábal continues to suffer from a wear on audiences; every week the program unexpected encounters It loses a part of its followers, and the 973,000 who saw its first installment are far behind. In yesterday’s chapter, dedicated to hate, he chatted with James Rhodes, Toni Cantó, Josep Pedrerol and Mariló Montero. He signed the minimum of it, with a 4.3% and 590,000 spectators.

Finally, the flux condenser, in La 2, he once again achieved great data within his niche, the second best of the season, by signing 541,000 viewers with a share of 3.6%.

The program with the highest number of viewers on the last day of March was Antenna 3 News 2, with 3,017,000 followers and a fee of 22.2 points. Shortly after, the same channel obtained the most watched non-informative space with The Anthill. Pablo Motos’s interview with Marta Hazas and María Pedraza gets a 17.5% share with 2,639,000 viewers on average. Add, finally, that Dance with Me loses steam in its second installment, and goes down to the 354,000 viewers with 2.9% of half.

