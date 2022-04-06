Television: Who has won the Oscar for best actor more times?

ANDthis sunday The 94th edition of the Oscars is heldin a gala that after two years of pandemic will be organized again in person, with a full quota, although keeping strict security measures due to the death rattle of the pandemic.

Near the first centenary of the event, Oscar have distributed almost 3 thousand statuettes among all the categoriesyes But only a few actors or actresses have been able to repeat and more in the categories of protagonists. These are the historical multi award winners throughout history:

Katherin Hepbrun is the actress who has won the most statuettes in history, as a leading actress with four awardsfor: “Glory for a Day” (1933), “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner Tonight” (1967), “The Lion in Winter” (1968), and “On Golden Pond” (1981).

In addition, she won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in 1969 and 1983; the Cannes Festival award for Best Actress in 1962, among many others, in recognition of her great career.

Ingrid Bergman, one of the most beautiful women of her time, was also multi-awarded at the Oscar ceremony, with three statuettes. Of them, two were as protagonist: “Luz que agoniza” (1945) and “Anastasia” (1957); in addition to “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974), where she won in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

The third most Oscar-winning actress is Meryl Streep, who is also the one with the most nominations for the award with 21 occasions.. Of these, she won “Sophie’s Choice” (1982), “The Iron Lady” (2011) for Best Actress and “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979), where she was awarded Best Supporting Actress.

As to mensthese are the most awarded for the Oscar Award.

Daniel Day-Lewis is the actor with the most awards for Best Actor, with three Academy Awards For: “My Left Foot” (1989), “Wells of Ambition” (2007) and “Lincoln” (2012).

Like Ingrid Bergman and Meryl Streep, this great actor has won three awards: two for Best Actor for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) and “Best… Impossible” (1997), as well as: “La Fuerza del Cario”, for Best Supporting Actor. He is also the actor with the most Academy Award nominations, with 12 appearances.

Finally Walter Brennan is got tres Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his appearance in the films: Rivals (1935), Kentucky (1938) and The Stranger (1940).