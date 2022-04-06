Sylvester Stallone paid $18 million for his new house

Just a couple of months after selling his Beverly Hills estate to Adele for $52 million less than his original asking price, Sylvester Stallone bought a traditional-style houseaccording dirt. Located in Hidden Hills, one of the most starred gated communities in the San Fernando Valley, the property has over 930 square meters of living space spread between four different structures on just under a hectare of land. It’s hard to imagine another situation where a move to such a run-down property would be considered a downsizing.

The property is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors, but not just soak up the sun: there are 100 citrus and avocado fruit trees to pick, plus an arena for horseback riding, a koi pond to wander around, and vine-covered verandahs to lounge on. . Of course, Sylvester Stallone’s new property it also features a swimming pool, which is located at the end of a stone path from the main courtyard, with an integrated spa and adjoining pool house.

It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. and a half divided between the different structures, which include a main house, a guest house and a stable for horses, along with the aforementioned pool house. There is much more space for entertaining and entertaining in the main house, which the previous owner had decorated by the Kardashians’ favorite interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The suite room master attracts attention with its oversized double wardrobes shop and its spacious bedroom that includes a seating area. The bathroom is a true oasis, with two sinks, a bathtub and an elegant shower.

