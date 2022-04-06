Sylvester Stallone found the villain of The Expendables 4, I know who it is

Expendables 4the long-awaited film with action movie stars, led by Sylvester Stallone, has just found its turn villain.

Since the fourth installment of the mercenary film was announced, the hype of the fans has been growing by leaps and bounds. To enhance this situation, Stallone has been in charge of sharing various updates from the film set on his networks. The most recent has him coming back with his character, barney rossin the middle of a dispute in a bar, a place where fights and shots are not lacking.

So far it is known that the new Expendables brings back, in addition to Sly, to Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. The story will add new faces, like those of Megan fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jacob Scipio and Andy Garcia.

Now, as confirmed exclusively by the Deadline site, the story found its villain, it is the actor Iko Uwais. The star of the acclaimed Indonesian action film The Raid (2011) will become a former military officer turned to gun-runnerwhich also has its own private army.

Uwais recently starred in the reboot of G.I. Joe in the original film Snake Eyes for Paramount. We will also see it soon in the Netflix movie Fists Full of Vengeance, where he serves as star and executive producer. He previously starred in and produced the series The Wu Assassinsstory also available at Netflix.

The perfect villain for the new story.

Considering that the filming of The Expendables 4 continues without any setback, it can be expected that the film will reach theaters in sometime in 2022.