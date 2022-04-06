Susan Boyle today: she earns millions that she does not spend, lives in the modest house where she was born and awaits the film about her life

Today Susan owns four companies that, in 2019 alone, left her three million dollars in net profit (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

According to the British media Daily Star, Susan Boyle has a fortune that exceeds $32 millionbut according to people with money, his total earnings are around 46 million. In any case, it is a lot of money for someone who until the age of 47 was an unemployed person who did volunteer work.

Today Susan owns four companies that, in 2019 alone, left her three million dollars in net profit: Duil Limited, Speur Business, Speur Ltd and Speur Films – the latter was set up to handle the funds for a Hollywood film about his life. There’s a movie already in the works about his rise on the planet of fame. In addition, a television network bought, at the end of 2020, the rights for his biography.

It’s only been 14 years since that day he sang at the contest Britain’s Got Talent and his personal star did the vertical and pointed to success. She surprised everyone because she didn’t turn out to be one of those celebrities who nervously fan themselves with long false eyelashes in front of flashes, climb into high heels and spend fortunes to show how far they’ve come.

Nothing of that. Susan has proven to be just the opposite: an austere lady who has just turned 61 and who does not like too much exposure. He spends a modest $400 a week, helps his siblings and lives in the same terraced house where he spent his childhood in Blackburn, West Lothian, in the United Kingdom.

where i come from and who i am

Susan Magdalane Boyle was born on April 1, 1961 and entered the world in silence. She did not bawl and in her birth report it was stated that she suffered from “lack of oxygen”. Her mother, Bridget, was already 47 years old and had high blood pressure. That is why the doctors had advised her to have a therapeutic abortion: both lives were at risk. Bridget refused and went for a C-section.

They all feared that Susan had suffered brain damage from the lack of air. For this reason, each step that the little girl took was observed with a magnifying glass.

For years Susan carried that ghost with her.

Their behaviors used to be immediately labeled and attributed to that birth damage.

For years she lived accompanied by her cat Pebbles

His parents were Scots of Irish descent. Patrick was a miner and Bridget a typist. But in his house, the one he shared with his eight brothers, music was breathed. Bridget played the piano very well and Patrick had a wonderful voice and he enjoyed imitating Elvis Presley. At the age of 5 Susan lived singing and at 12 she joined the school choir and participated in concerts of the parish they attended.

It was life with his peers that was a real nuisance to him. They made fun of her on a daily basis to the point that they baptized her “Simple Susan”. That and telling him that she wouldn’t excel at anything and that she would be useless forever, were more or less the same.

Susan Boyle’s fan video for her birthday

Susan, who actually had a high IQShe believed what others thought of her. She paraded through singing competitions and auditions without any achievement.

Patrick died in 1997 at the age of 83. In 2007, Bridget died. Susan was left alone in her house. She volunteered at a church, was unemployed and shared her life with her cat Pebbles. She sang in the solitude of her house and under the shower. Her future seemed painted in grey. What could change in his life? Nothing. There was little room left for illusions. She was approaching 50 years old. She couldn’t keep dreaming impossible…

The overturning of tears

But what is likely is not always what happens.

Susan became famous overnight in April 2009. His participation in the show Britain’s Got Talent where he sang the song I dreamed a dream, from the musical The Miserables it was the golden hinge that opened the door to the new world. The one with success. The planet’s gazes landed on her figure without fanfare, almost small-town.

And the networks, of course, had a lot to do with it.

In just ten days, his video uploaded to YouTube reached 100 million views. That same year her first album sold 10 million copies.

Susan Boyle wanted to return to live in her childhood home and gave the large house she had bought to a niece (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Susan was no longer the gray lady who sang in the shower and took care of her cat. Or yes, she was her, but also it was this rising star that touched the world and that everyone was dying to hear.

It was at this stage of harvest of applause that, finally, the medical specialists diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder that often affects relationships with others and can cause a lot of anxiety and depression. Susan breathed easy. Everything now had an explanation. She had been able to shake off the “brain damage” label.

It was a shame that his mother was not around to know and that neither of his parents had witnessed his enormous musical achievements.

In 2015 he had another emotional blow: an aggressive cancer ended the life of Bridie, his older sister and counselor. He said of her: “She was an honest woman who helped me throughout my life and throughout my career. She wasn’t afraid to tell me when I was trying to do things that she thought were too big for me.”

money buys nothing

Susan had been without canes in her life. Those that are not bought. And the millions that began to enter her account did not guarantee anything. Not even quiet.

Following bad advice shelled out nearly half a million dollars to buy a five-bedroom mansion. He couldn’t stand living there. He missed his childhood home. He ended up giving it to a niece and going back to the old family home, the modest semi-detached house. He had the pleasure of buying the other house that was attached for about 145 thousand dollars. He put them together to make them the only house of her dreams. She explained it perfectly: “It is better to be where you have your roots. It keeps you grounded and prevents you from saying things you shouldn’t say.”

During her birthday (@susanboylemusic)

Family fights also cornered her. Her brother Gerry threatened to commit suicide if she did not give him $65,000. She had already given him more than half a million. His own brother’s blackmail hurt too much. They went more than two and a half years without speaking. That was until Gerry helped her at Heathrow airport when she had a distressing episode due to her disorder. Her erratic behavior led to an argument with a British Airways staff member. Susan was confused and yelled that she had done nothing wrong. Gerry was in charge of looking for her and putting her in a psychiatric hospital for a few days. When she got better, the brothers became friends again.

The truth is that Susan, by this time, had already learned that many approaches are usually out of interest. Still she forgave Gerry.

Throughout the last years of her life, Susan experienced several more such episodes. Another time, while she was waiting for a flight, she took a mop and began to sing and dance for the people. She even wanted to shine the passengers’ shoes with the same mop.

Her disorder occasionally emerges and blurs her. The same thing happened when the little cat that had come to replace Pebbles’ death was lost. Her neighbors found her at dawn on the sidewalk, screaming in the dark.

loves that were not

Although Susan never married, in all these years there was the odd date with a man.

Once, in 2014, she disappeared for several hours and her work team thought she had been kidnapped. It all ended in a hilarious anecdote.

Another time, she recounted, she had a “romantic relationship” with an American doctor whom he met in a hotel during a tour. They went out a couple of times for lunch. Susan didn’t tell anyone. Nothing more than that happened.

“I’ve been alone too long to think about getting married”, he reflected. to the magazine Lady Magazine he said with humor regarding the marriage: “It’s good manners to wait to be asked, so I keep waiting (…) I get fan mail and it’s nice to like them.”

The success was devastating: his wonderful voice conquered the world (Getty Images)

In another interview, Susan with her classic good humor and naivete revealed that she was a virgin and had never been kissed.

It was around 2014 that one day she showed up to ask about a position as a cashier at a lottery house. She told them that she wanted to see the possibility of working to be in contact with the community. So is she.

In 2016, he said that he had been diagnosed type 2 diabetes. That led her to lose weight and regain agility: “I had to stop eating sweets and cakes, which is what I like the most,” she agreed.

In 2021 when he was vaccinated against Covid-19 (@susanboylemusic)

In 2019, he returned to television with a special program America’s Got Talent: The Champions. She didn’t win this time either and was eliminated in the finals.

Rumors maintain that this 2022 will continue to accumulate money that is not spent… There is a film in the making about his rapid rise to fame. People say that meryl streep she would be one of the candidates to put herself in his shoes. The film would be based on her 2010 autobiography called The Woman I Was Born To Be (The woman I was born to be).

Susan (who today has a million and a half followers on Facebook, about 70 thousand on Instagram and her debut performance on the television show surpassed the chilling figure of 680 million views) rarely appears in public. One of her last appearances was in October 2021 for the Glasgow radio studio FM with her old acquaintance from the jury of that key contest, Amanda Holden. In that program he remembered that he does not usually spend money. He often says that he saves for “the gray rainy days”.

Susan is the same simple woman, or almost, who arrived at the Britain’s Got Talent contest at the age of 47 and managed with her wonderful voice that the jury applauded her standing excited to tears (Getty Images)

The most expensive things that he has acquired in his life, apart from the house, were: a fur coat, a piano, a Chanel perfume, a bicycle that he no longer uses and driving lessons in which you invested money, but whose test you have not yet passed.

Susan is the same simple woman, or almost, who came to the contest at the age of 47 Britain’s Got Talent and with her wonderful voice she managed to get the jury to applaud her standing up, moved to tears. It’s the same one with low heels and a shy smile who sang passionately while the shower water hit her head.

Only his characteristic eyebrows have changed since then. They are no longer thick or tangled, they look more disciplined and scarce. Perhaps that is due to some retouching for coquetry.

That childhood nickname that hurt him so much, “Simple Susan”, actually reflects his best virtue.

