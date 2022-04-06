Sonic’s DLC for Minecraft expands its content with Labyrinth Zone and new skins

Among the various novelties launched sega for the 30th anniversary of Sonic in 2021 there was a new DLC based on the blue hedgehog for Minecraft, a series of extra content that added exclusive levels as iconic as Green Hill or Chemical Plant along with various characters and unique mechanics, such as collecting rings, all under the aesthetics and rules of the Minecraft universe. Well, Mojang has just announced that said DLC will be expanded soon with new content completely free of charge.

Labyrinth Zone and new Sonic skins

Thus, the DLC receives a new content package that will be added to the options of those who have already done with said content or who do with it now. Novelties such as a new area as mythical as Labyrinth Zonetaken directly from the first installment of Sonic in 1991. So much so, that players will be able to go through this new area at full speed while contemplating the gridded ruins and many other references to said level.

And it is that Labyrinth Zone for Minecraft arrives with a new mission and challenges own in order to recover the Master Emerald. Along with the new scenario and its own challenges, up to five new skins whose identities are still a mystery and who will join the 24 character skins already available.

Finally, and on the occasion of the premiere of Sonic 2: The Movie in theaters -whose review by FreeGameTips you can read through the following link-, a custom knuckles t-shirt, available in the character editor. Of course, this gift will only be available for a limited time, so we must hurry to get it before it disappears.

Source | Mojang