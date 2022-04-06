Sofía Vergara posed eating a popular Venezuelan candy

Colombian actress and model Sofía Vergara caused a stir on social networks after posing with a popular Venezuelan trinket. This, during the reality show America’s Got Talent.

This week began the auditions for the 17th season of the famous television program, in which Vergara serves as part of the jury.

The successful protagonist of the series modern-family He surprised his followers by publishing this Friday, April 1, on his Instagram account, a photograph enjoying a Venezuelan Cocosette.

The reactions did not take long to appear on the different digital platforms, where her Venezuelan followers expressed that they hope that Sofía Vergara does not insinuate that the Cocosette is a Colombian product. Just as it happens with the arepa.

On Instagram, the publication already reaches more than 332,000 “likes” and has more than 2,700 comments. “Are we in agreement that the Cocosette is the best thing in life?” Commented one of her followers on the social network. “We are dominating the world!” Said another user, who added Venezuelan flags in the comment.

