‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford to star in his first series for Apple TV +

enshrined as a true legend in the film industry, Harrison Ford ventures to star in his first series on contemporary television, characterized by having an overdose of content in this audiovisual field. After going through starwars, Indiana Jones and more renowned projects, now Ford ventures to continue expanding its acting talent on Apple TV + in the hands of those responsible for ted lasso on Shrinking.

Jason Segel, than being one of those responsible for the series, playing Jimmy, a psychologist who, in the midst of a grieving process, decides to break the rules to tell his patients absolutely everything he thinks, with total sincerity. That will make his patients make unexpected changes in their lives. Something that also affects Jimmy’s, of course. Ford, meanwhile, playing Dr. Phil Rhodes, who has built a successful clinic together with Jimmy and Gabi. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, the brilliant psychologist must deal with his legacy, his friends and his family.

With movie premiere still pending

Harrison Ford The fifth installment of Indiana Jones, which will put an end to his career as the adventurer who has conquered the audiovisual world thanks to Steven Spielberg. Apple TV + is throwing the house out the window as far as high-level signings are concerned. With this, the platform makes it clear that its operation is the one that HBO had in the past; little content and qualitywith big stars in the casts and complex stories with enough depth.

“ Harrison Ford will make the leap to television with a first leading role that could help extend his career.

Shrinking be a comedy composed of ten episodes and still has no release date set, a logical thing considering that it has been announced for nothing and less. Seeing that the libretto leaves the hands of those responsible for ted lasso and that Ford is in the project, a great fiction is coming.