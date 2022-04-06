Sherlock Holmes spinoff planned with Robert Downey Jr as producer

Digital Millennium

HBO Max and Warner want to build a cinematographic-television universe of Sherlock Holmes with two television series, reported US media such as Variety.

The possible series would be set in the world of Sherlock Holmes from 2009 and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” 2011, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the Master Detective and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, inspired by the books of Arthur Conan Doyle.

The two series would reportedly each focus on a new character that would be introduced in Sherlock Holmes 3.

Thus, the two series that would constitute a spinoff of Sherlock Holmes would be built around characters that have not yet been introduced.

This would not be the first adaptation of the successful work. HBO Max also broadcasts Miss Sherlocka Japanese series in which both Holmes and Watson are played by womena co-production between HBO Asia and Hulu Japan.

Meanwhile, its rival Netflix also broadcast for one season The Irregularsa series based on a gang of troubled street teenagers in Victorian London who are manipulated to solve crimes for a sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.