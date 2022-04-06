Sharks, by Enrique Planas | Column | Shark | Steven Spielberg | The Tip | OPINION

According to the criteria of Know more

It is night. Two young men run along the shore of the beach. The next shot immerses us together with the girl: we see her from the depths of the water, floating gracefully, moving her arms and legs relaxed. Then we appreciate the face of her smiling at her until the first pull of her arrives. She does not understand. His is a gesture of surprise and pain. The second shake is stronger. The third takes her down and the water covers her head for an instant. That’s when she starts screaming. Her body begins to cross the red water in chaotic directions, turned into a puppet as well as bait. The rest of her are incomprehensible screams that are extinguished when she submerges for the last time, while the moon serenely illuminates the surface of the water and a buoy, in the background, uselessly shakes her bell.

They say that to steven spielberg It took him three days to film that brief opening scene for “Jaws.” He was barely 27 years old and with a doubled budget and studio directors who threatened to fire him daily, it seemed that the project was opening its jaws to devour him. However, almost half a century later and US$472 million raised, it is obvious to say that with this film the director redefined Hollywood cinema, just as Frank Capra or John Ford did at the time.

It is written by the Argentine Rodrigo Fresán: the films of Spielberg they propose us an epic of the domestic and, conversely, the domestic of the epic. Thus, in the story based on the novel by Peter Benchley, three men go out to hunt an eight-meter, three-ton shark. Their dynamic is perfect and endearing: Robert Shaw, the captain of the Orca, is the tough guy who’s been through it all. Richard Dreyfuss is the young scientist with the outbursts of a hero and Roy Scheider plays the policeman who does not know what he is doing in the middle of the sea, but must fulfill his duty.

These days, whether for politics or football, we have lived without pause a classic formula of suspense. A two-meter blue shark recently noticed near the shores of the beaches of La Punta added further anguish to vacationers in a country that has never recovered from its scare. Let no one hunt him down: who knows if he’s there to remind us of our need to rebuild our own domestic epic. Sensitized as we are for animal rights, we no longer need to blow up a beautiful shark with an oxygen tank in its jaws, just remember its metaphorical power: our true enemies, the most cunning and stealthy, are never in sight . We know that something is about to bite, but we only see the water. Nothing offers more terror than what we do not see. The reasons for our fears are always deep inside.