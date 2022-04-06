Seth Rollins is announced to be part of the next SmackDown show

Once WrestleMania is over, WWE will begin to show new plans for its superstars. Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown next Friday, April 8 and make a major announcement about his next move in WWE.

There is a novelty for this show, and it is that Seth Rollins has been announced for SmackDown locally and by WWE through its ticket section. The reason for the appearance of Rollins, who had a meeting with Cody Rhodes last Monday on Monday Night Raw after losing his fight at WrestleMania, is unknown. The Vision has also been announced to appear next Monday, at the Monday Night Raw show to be held in Detroit, Michigan.

Another curiosity about appearances in the coming weeks is the absence of Roman Reigns for the following Friday Night SmackDown shows. It is likely that the announcement of the WWE champion has something to do with his absence. The first date of Roman Reigns confirmed after this supposed break is the next day, when WWE celebrates its first show “Saturday Night’s Main Event”.

Also noteworthy is the absence of Cody Rhodes in this type of non-televised events. Rhodes will likely be added later, but it’s not planned any time soon.

