Selena Gomez Was Spotted in New York Wearing These Wedge-Heeled Ugg Boots

Options footwear to which he goes Selena Gomez They can change drastically depending on the day. On the set of the second part of Only Murders in the Building, we have seen her parade on numerous occasions with shoes that fuse the silhouette of loafers with ankle boots, in a shiny patent-leather-like finish, which are also decorated with a thick gold chain at the front that crosses the instep. However, when this is not the case, it also resorts to ugg boots, some that always stand out for their characteristics.

American actress, Selena Gomezwas seen walking the streets of New York carrying the ugly boots that have always generated conflicting opinions. However, in the transition from winter to spring, the performer of Same Old Love has found in its comfortable silhouette the most practical way to keep your steps comfortable and warm. We have seen her wear in the past the classic ugg boots with visible teddy in brown, gray and black, however, those that she chose with heels bring something new to her style.

How to wear wedge Ugg boots like Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez in wedge Ugg boots in New York. Gotham/Getty Images.

In his last appearance on the streets of the Big Apple, Selena Gomezopted for a design that we had not seen before: the one that has wedge heel. It was about the modelMalvella‘ in black, one made in a waterproof body with visible seams, a round toe and a recycled wool lining, ready to be the final point for our outfits in cold climates.

He combined them with beige loose pants that reached up to his shins and denoted in its entirety the silhouette of the wedge boots, a trend that promises to be present in 2022 not only with sandals, but also with these other basics. It also included a teddy jacket in bright orange. his mane measure brunette with reddish streaks was loose, combed with a line in the middle and subtle undulations from the middle to the ends.